Steph McGovern looks phenomenal as she rocks leather trousers and knee-high boots

Steph McGovern is currently taking a break from her popular Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch, but that hasn't stopped the presenter from serving plenty of fashionable looks.

On Friday, the presenter took to social media to show off her latest offering and it's safe to say that she looked absolutely phenomenal! Steph rocked an oversized green overcoat alongside a pair of figure-hugging leather trousers and an even more daring set of knee-high leather boots. She wore her stunning blonde hair short with it just touching the shoulder of her coat, and she also stunned with a bold red lipstick.

In her caption, she lamented the recent changes in weather, as she commented: "Is it really 'big coat' time again?" and her followers were quick to react to the stunning image.

One noted: "Once again the North East is missing out on the heat. I'm considering putting my heating on," while a second joked: "No, it's not coat weather...call yourself a Northerner!!!!"

A third added: "Cant wait to have Packed Lunch back in Sept .. daytime tv isn't the same," while a fourth wrote: "You look fabulous Steph," and a fifth said: "Green is your colour!" while many others wondered where she leather boots had come from.

Steph has been enjoying quite the summer holiday with her family, made up of her partner and their daughter, and she made sure to start off her time away with quite the transformation.

Last month, the mum-of-one revealed that she had headed down to the local hairdressers to reinvent her signature style. Taking a photo mid-cut, Steph shared that she was moving away from her shoulder-length locks to something a lot shorter. "Going short for summer," she teased as her stylist went to work.

Steph's hair had already been shortened by the time she took the photo, but she also took the time to add a scissors sticker to the post, while obscuring much of her own face.

Steph showed off her new trim as she prepared to head out with a friend, Claire, as they waited for a train from Newcastle Central Station. Her new haircut looked stunning on her, and her bold makeup, with bright red lipstick, helped her locks stand out.

The star certainly isn't afraid of a strong outfit and as she announced her break from her show, she looked dynamite in a fitted trench coat that she had paired with some saucy sky-high red heels that matched her lipstick.In her caption, she revealed: "This time last week……finishing our last @packedlunchc4 show before the summer hols (we're back 4th Sep). Miss the show but loving hanging out with my family more (most of the time)."

Fans were quick to react to the post, as one penned: "Awww, I really miss the show, but heyy September will be here like a flash, then it's all about getting ready for Halloween. The shops have all the Halloween stuff in, enjoy your summer holidays you deserve it," while a second added: "Enjoy your break but September can't come soon enough."

A third commented: "Family times are precious memories," while a fourth said: "We miss you have a lovely summer and break," and a fifth wrote: "Have an amazing break! Super deserve it!"