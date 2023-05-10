Dolly Parton, 77, showcases her tiny waistline and slim legs in bejeweled outfit

Country music icon Dolly Parton was a vision of elegance and vitality as she took the stage in Texas on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old "Jolene" singer flaunted a slim waist and slender legs, looking striking in a chic, form-fitting black ensemble.

Miley Cyrus’ godmother was at The Star in Frisco for a preview of the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store. The event comes as fans eagerly anticipate her forthcoming collaboration with Elton John. Despite her fit appearance,

She confessed to the Wall Street Journal last year that she isn't a fan of rigorous gym workouts.

"I'm not big on going to the gym … and I'm particular about who I sweat with," she told the newspaper. That said, the beloved singer does maintain a fitness routine, albeit a uniquely spirited one.

Drawing from her Pentecostal upbringing, she shared: "I create my own rejoicing exercises. I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord."

Emphasizing the joy and ease of her exercise routine, she said: "Do something for a reason rather than yourself. That's the extent of my exercise."

In her documentary, "Dolly Parton: The Queen of Country," she opened up about her past struggles with yo-yo dieting, mentioning various diets she'd tried from liquid protein to Atkins.

Nowadays, Dolly has embraced a low-carb plan, keeping convenient options like homemade egg salad on hand.

Inside Dolly Parton's remodeled kitchen

"I usually try to keep some homemade egg salad around because I like to have something quick and easy," she said, adding that she often pairs it with toast and tomato, or enjoys a bagel with cream cheese, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

However, weekends are reserved for indulgence as she allows herself to "eat anything I want."

Dolly announced the limited-run pop-up store, Dolly! All Access, in April, to run during the ACM Awards Week from May 9 to 14, 2023.

The unique shopping experience is a collaboration with her brand partners and is touted as a 'custom, curated shopping experience' on her website.

The country legend is also set to join Garth Brooks in hosting the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Fans can catch the ceremony streaming on Prime Video on May 11 at 7 pm CT from The Ford Center in Frisco.

