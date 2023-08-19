Victoria Beckham amazes in figure-skimming shirt dress on family holiday

David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed a meal out with children Cruz and Harper on vacation

Victoria Beckham never misses a beat when it comes to her stylish outfits, and the star looked so chic in a sheer shirt dress as she enjoyed a family day out Friday.

The fashion designer was spotted dining out with her husband David and her youngest children, Cruz, 18, and 12-year-old daughter Harper in Nerano, Italy.

© MEGA Victoria looked so chic in the elegant ensemble

Victoria looked stunning in a cream fit-and-flare shirt dress that featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a layered finish.

Accessorized to perfection as always, the 49-year-old styled the maxi frock with a pair of slip-on sandals, a straw hat with ribbon detailing, and a pair of black cat eye sunglasses.

© MEGA The Beckhams arrived at the restaurant by boat

Victoria opted for delicate jewellery to complete the effortless look, wearing a silver watch and a pair of small drop earrings, with her hair in a sleek straight style

The family dined on the restaurant's balcony after arriving by boat, and David showed off his new buzzcut hairstyle. The 48-year-old looked smart in a white shirt and matching shorts, rounding off the holiday look with a pair of cream boat shoes and a navyjumper draped over his shoulders.

Victoria and David have been spending quality time with their youngest children this month, jetting across the globe to a variety of dreamy destinations. Earlier this week, the family was spotted partying in Miami, and before that, Victoria and David enjoyed a sunny boat trip with their daughter Harper in Central Ontario, Canada.

© Instagram Victoria rocked a short LBD that highlighted her tanned legs during her family holiday in Canada

Victoria has been giving us plenty of style inspiration during her family holiday, and the former Spice Girl looked sensational earlier this month in a black mini dress that showed off her incredibly toned legs, layered with a matching cardigan during her Canada trip.

