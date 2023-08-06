Millie Bobby Brown looks like a Disney princess on date with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown needs no introduction as one of Hollywood's ultimate It-girls, with the 19-year-old having become a style muse of her generation - as well as the founder of a global beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Stranger Things actress stunned her followers as she shared a loved up selfie with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. Millie looked every inch a Disney princess as she channelled Belle in a romantic lemon yellow dress adorned with swathes of draped fabric across the bustline.

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown looked stunning beside her fiancé Jake Bongiovi

The actress accessorised with delicate gold hoops and a striking gold pendant necklace, as her tiny heart tattoo was visible across her collar bone.

© Instagram Millie and Jake celebrated their engagement with an intimate family party

Millie, 19, wore her brunette tresses in an elegant updo as she cosied up to Jake, 20, who looked equally suave in a white shirt.

"I stan Jake Bongiovi," Millie penned in the caption, which sparked a major reaction from her fans. "The best couple, without even thinking," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "IT'S GIVING BEAUTY AND THE BEAST."

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023

"A true king and queen moment... that dress!" exclaimed a third fan.

Millie and Jake almost broke the Internet when they announced their unexpected engagement in April this year. After rumours began speculating that the duo had got engaged, Millie confirmed the news herself with an adorable monochrome photograph showing her cradling her beau.

She penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji. Millie and Jake - who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi - were first linked back in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's".

© Getty Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards in 2022

The then-teenage sweethearts finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.