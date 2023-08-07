Harper and Victoria Beckham twin in matching outfits and ponytails for David's special occasion

When it comes to supporting one another, the Beckham family is top-tier, always making time to celebrate one another's achievements, and on Sunday it was David's time to shine.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to celebrate David's football team, Inter Miami, who played a stellar match in Dallas. VB shared a photo of herself, Harper, David and Cruz, captioning the snap: "Incredible game tonight in Dallas!! Wow!!!!! So so proud @davidbeckham x Dallas we love you!!"

And while the post was all about celebrating David, we couldn't help but notice that Victoria and her 11-year-old daughter Harper were twinning when it came to their outfits and beauty looks, wearing the same ensemble in different shades.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham twinned for their latest appearance

VB wore her trademark black, opting for a noir bodysuit, paired with dark trousers, while her mini-me daughter wore a cornflower blue bodysuit with laidback denim jeans.

Both of the Beckham girls wore their hair slicked back into a ponytail and kept their faces fresh. Given that Harper is only 11, her skin is naturally clear and glowing, with Victoria taking inspiration from her daughter, wearing her own skin natural and dewy, with a simple slick of mascara.

The ensemble is clearly a favourite of Harper's, with the mini fashionista also wearing it for another recent visit to a football match, which saw her sit alongside her parents in the stadium.

© Larry Marano/UPI/Shutterstock Harper loves her baby blue bodysuit

Victoria's fans loved the insight into their family night out, commenting praise on the photo. "Perfect moment, perfect family," one follower wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful family, many blessings to you all."

Other comments on the football aspect of Victoria's post, praising Lionel Messi, who has recently joined David's Miami team, with many proud of the legend's performance.

Victoria Beckham can often be seen supporting husband David

David shared the same photo to his account, noting that they missed their other sons, Brooklyn and Romeo who missed the occasion, but the father-of-four has likely been impressed by his family's support, with Victoria and Cruz both regularly sharing snaps from their time at the team's games.

Just three days ago, David shared a photo of him and Harper sharing a sweet embrace post-match, with DB placing a protective hand on the back of his daughter's head as they hugged.

"This father-daughter duo... Difficult to beat this love!" one fan commented, while another added: "Beautiful picture of Harper and @davidbeckham He's a wonderful Dad."

We're so happy to see the family spending time together, fingers crossed Brooklyn and Romeo can join for a game soon!

