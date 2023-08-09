Victoria Beckham looks so tanned in little black dress on family holiday

The Spice Girls star looked gorgeous in her long-sleeved dress during her holiday in Canada

Known for putting the little black dress on the map in her Spice Girls days, Victoria Beckham proved she can still rock an LBD with the best of them in her latest holiday photos from Canada.

The 49-year-old star looked gorgeous in a thigh-skimming number that highlighted her bronzed legs as she posed for a series of sweet family snaps with her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper, 12. Victoria proved comfort is key these days, layering up with a soft wool cardigan to protect against the evening chill.

© Instagram Victoria rocked a short LBD that highlighted her tanned legs during her family holiday in Canada

She wore her long brunette hair down loose in a straight style and enhanced her plump pout with a slick of clear gloss

VB was seen posing with daughter Harper, who looked adorable in white linen trousers and a basic tee.

© Instagram Victoria, pictured with daughter Harper, kept cosy by adding a black cardigan to her LBD

She captioned her Instagram upload: "Family and friends in Muskoka! Kisses, happy summer from us all!! X."

You may also like Harper and Victoria Beckham twin in matching outfits and ponytails for David's special occasion

Fans of the Beckham brood were loving the insight into their low-key summer holiday. "You are having a Canadian kind of summer holiday … fun at the cottage!!," one wrote.

© Instagram Victoria and her husband David Beckham are enjoying a fun-filled family holiday

Another commented: "I don’t know why but knowing the Beckhams are living their best [vacation] lives in Canada makes my heart happy."

Victoria and David have been living it up in Canada with their kids and the designer even showed off her newfound water skiing skills, which you can check out below.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off impressive water skiing skills

Victoria's simple and sophisticated style during her Spice Girls days made her a household name and earned her the nickname Posh Spice.

Known for wearing a spaghetti strap, ultra short design with a bodycon fit, we love seeing VB rocking the timeless style year after year.

© Instagram VB's holiday is more active than her usual trips

And it turns out her famous LBD from 1998 film Spiceworld was actually a high street bargain, and not a designer buy as we initially thought.

She famously said: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little black Gucci dress."

Harper, David, Cruz and Victoria have been in the US and Canada for the past few weeks

These days, Victoria is a fully-fledged designer with her own eponymous clothing brand and beauty range to her name, but that wasn't always the case.

Victoria previously discussed her very first experience of a fashion show, revealing she was invited to Milan Fashion Week by Donatella Versace.

VB SMILING: 16 times Victoria Beckham surprised by flashing her real smile

She said during a Skype event: "When I was in the Spice Girls I got invited to go to a Versace fashion show, and I'd never been to a fashion show and Donatella Versace flew me, on a private plane with my friend, to Milan. It was all very glamorous and it was taking me into a completely different world."