Alex Scott looks incredible in oversized blazer and heels after taking part in daring stunt

Alex Scott looked phenomenal in a pair of wide-leg jeans and heels as she presented Football Focus on Saturday after taking part in a thrill-seeking stunt.

The former Lioness is currently in Australia, and the star shared a snap on her Instagram Stories of her outfit ahead of the show.

Wearing a blue oversized blazer with gold buttons teamed with a pair of denim-washed jeans, Alex looked so chic in the smart-casual look, which she rounded off with a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

The presenter wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail which highlighted her pretty features, opting for a soft glam makeup look consisting of a flutter of mascara, a touch of rosy blush, and a nude lip.

The post comes after Alex shared a series of videos of herself taking part in a skydive in Sydney on Saturday. The former Arsenal striker seemed unphased by the daring activity and could be seen laughing and enjoying herself alongside her fellow thrillseekers, which included German former footballer Josephine Henning.

In one of the posts, Alex said: "Sorry Mum, I've not told you but I'm jumping out of a plane this morning, in an hour's time."

The 38-year-old has been jetting around the globe this summer to a range of idyllic locations, and the star shared a roundup of photos last week that showcased some of those moments.

In one of the photos from the gallery captioned, "Summer fun," Alex can be seen posing in an eye-catching silk co-ord with a colourful rainbow print.

The two-piece from Georgian fashion designer David Koma featured a cropped long-sleeve shirt and a matching maxi skirt that highlighted Alex's toned legs with its waist-high slit.

Alex completed the look with a pair of strappy high heels that wrapped elegantly around her calves, with her hair styled in voluminous loose waves. Stunning!

