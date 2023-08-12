Alex Scott shows off toned physique in tiny bikini during Ibiza getaway

Alex Scott made the most of her summer break as the former footabller headed off to Ibiza with a group of friends, including her former teammate Leah Wiliamson, and she made sure to pose up a storm during her time away.

The Football Focus pundit shared a selection of images from her time away, and one of the most eye-catching photos of her sunning herself on the side of a pool while wearing a form-flattering bikini. The sizzling two-piece highlighted Alex's phenomenally toned physique with her abs on full display alongside her endless legs as she flashed a smile.

Another daring outfit saw the star in a psychedelic outfit consisting of a daring crop and skirt with a strikingly high slit, all featuring the same betwitching pattern of colourful swirls.

Other photos saw Alex hanging out with her friends, including bestie Leah, who planted a kiss on her forehead in one of their club photos, while Alex planted a kiss on her close friend, Regan.

In a simple caption, the sporting legend said: "Summer fun," alongside an emoji of a tropical island.Fans were blown away by the stupendous images, as one enthused: "FINALLY THE IBIZA DUMP????? Only waited a whole World Cup," and a second added: "God is a woman and her name is Alex Scott."

A third penned: "The best is always yet to come @alexscott2 Have the most amazing 2nd part of the year," while a fourth posted: "Summer babe," and a fifth complimented: "Nice pictures Alex I hope u had a great holiday and enjoyed it. Btw u are brilliant at presenting on tv."

Alex is known for her phenomenal sense of fashion, and when she posed on the cover of GQ last month, she wowed her followers in the most ravishing of outfits.

The former football ace was appearing at a GQ Heroes event, hosted by author and musician Musa Okwonga, when she debuted her breathtaking ensemble. She had opted for an all-grey look that consisted of the aforementioned item that seriously cinched in her waist and was buckled around the bust. She paired the item with a matching skirt and looked every inch a supermodel as she strode in the look.

Alex also shared a selection of images from her appearance onstage with Musa where he praised her for wearing the One Love armband during the Qatar World Cup, where FIFA banned many of the teams from making the same gesture.

However, Alex's show of support for the LGBTQ+ community did come at a personal cost to her, as she revealed that she had to "disappear" following the World Cup and had faced a barrage of "hate" and "death threats".

Her followers were quick to respond to her daring outfit, as one enthused: "Great photos, as always @alexscott2. A power house of inspiration & a great role model to so many," and a second commented: "Beautiful pics Alex, every good wish to you," and a third added: "Looking gorgeous as always Alex.

"A fourth sweetly penned: "Must say that you are a role model and inspiration to our young girl. They can see somebody that looks like them so you keep doing what you do and in years to come you will see that the work you're putting in now. You're a trailblazer."