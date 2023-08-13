Alex Scott looks enchanting in ab-baring silk shirt and thigh-split skirt

The former Lioness looked incredible in an oil stain coord by David Koma

Football Focus presenter Alex Scott lit up Instagram over the weekend as she amped up the glamour in a stunning silk ensemble.

Taking to social media to share a gallery of photos from her summer, the former Lioness stole the spotlight in a silk-printed coord from Georgian fashion designer David Koma. The daring two-piece consisted of an ab-baring cropped shirt and vampy thigh-split wrap skirt printed with a psychedelic rainbow 'oil stain' print.

Alex teamed her silky shirt and skirt set, which retails for over £3,000, with strappy heels adorned with glittering crystals.

Her raven hair was styled in elegant curls draped over one shoulder, as she completed her beauty ensemble with an immaculate nude manicure and fluttery eyelash extensions.

"Summer fun," the former Arsenal striker captioned her post, which also featured images from her recent trip to Ibiza, from the star-studded Gay Times x Casa Migos Pride party, and with her former teammate Leah Williamson.

© Instagram Alex looked phenomenal in her bikini

Fans were quick to react to the BBC star's colourful post. "God is a woman and her name is Alex Scott," one fan sweetly wrote, as another penned: "So many young girls and women see you as a great go-getter role model."

© Instagram Alex added photographs of her with friends to her Instagram post

"Bloomin’ gorgeous!" quipped another, as a third wrote: "Happy for you Alex, you deserve happiness, I am just finishing your book, you are inspiring."

© Instagram Alex and Leah have a strong friendship

Alex is no novice in the fashion department. From gracing the red carpet in a series of spellbinding outfits over awards season to attending the most glamorous sporting events in the calendar this summer, the football pundit has long been on our style watch as one of the best-dressed presenters on TV.

According to Alex, her interest in fashion started after her progression from football to TV. "It was very easy for me to just throw on tracksuits every day and go to the training ground. When I was home, even though I would get dressed up on occasions, being in a role in the media meant that my uniform, my attire, changed," she revealed in an interview with REISS.

© Getty Alex Scott looked absolutely stunning as she headed to day six of Wimbledon

"I think I was maturing as a person also and evolving. So I think that’s when style really became important to me and I was also learning."