Kesha almost breaks the internet posing completely nude in waterside photo

Kesha certainly knows how to bring attention to her new album – using the cover art to conceal her modesty while posing completely nude.

The 36-year-old sparked a huge reaction from her followers when she shared a daring photo of herself skinny dipping in a river while wearing nothing but her collection of tattoos.

© Getty Images Kesha has a new album, Gag Order

In the image, Kesha's toned physique is on full display as she leaned against a rock formation, strategically positioning herself to only reveal a side-view of her derriere.

While she had her hand placed across her chest, she also superimposed a photo of her record, Gag Order. Captioning the saucy photo, Kesha cheekily wrote: "The only thing I have on is my album."

Needless to say, her fans were quick to react, with one responding: "It's a true work of art. Picasso could never." A second said: "Hot mama you look good!" A third added: "She's never been hotter." A fourth gushed: "Always looking amazing. Love you!"

© Instagram Kesha plugged her album by posing completely nude

Kesha's risqué appearance comes after she and Dr. Luke agreed to settle their decade-long defamation lawsuit out of court ahead of going to trial. Following years of delays, both parties had planned to take the stand in New York last month for the case which began back in 2014.

The singer alleged she'd been drugged and sexually assaulted by the pop songwriter and producer back in 2005. A joint statement was released by both, which read: "Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution. In resolution of that lawsuit, Kesha and Dr. Luke each state the following."

Kesha's statement read: "Only god knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, wrote: "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened.

© Getty Images Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled their lawsuit

"I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."

No criminal charges were ever filed in the case, as the 'We R Who We R' hitmaker stated in a 2014 California civil filing that she wanted to be released from her recording contract with Dr. Luke because he had "sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused" her during their time working together.

© Getty Images Kesha has put her battle with Dr.Luke behind her

She specifically cited a 2005 incident, back when they had just started working together, claiming that he had drugged and sexually assaulted her after a party.

Dr. Luke, who has produced two number-one hits for the singer and many others for the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, and more, has consistently denied the allegations.

