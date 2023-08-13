Willow Smith looks unreal as she unveils major appearance change for spellbinding performance

Willow Smith often enjoys changing her style and appearance up, especially during performances, and it's safe to say her latest look was her most fabulous yet!

The Whip My Hair hitmaker rocked Rapunzel-length braids and worked a vibrant makeup look consisting of metallic blue eyeshadow applied under her eyes for dramatic effect.

Willow was performing at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, which marked its 15th year.

The festival alone is doing great things for San Francisco, as it had over 250,000 tickets sold with people coming from all across the country to see Willow and other performers across the three-day event, including the 1975 and Becky Hill.

After sharing the photos from her big performance on social media, fans were quick to praise Willow. "You did a great job yesterday. Watching the audience sing your songs at the top of their lungs... that’s what you deserve!" one wrote, while another replied: "You looked incredible!" A third added: "This made my entire weekend, thanks for being you!"

Willow has been in the public eye with her singing career since the tender age of nine, and recently, her dad, Will Smith, admitted he regretted pushing his children into the spotlight at such young ages.

Talking to Kevin Hart on the July 3 episode of Hart to Heart, he said: "2010 was like the greatest year as an artist, as a parent."

"Karate Kid came out in June, Whip My Hair came out in October. I'm building this dream of a family I've had in my mind. 'I'm going to do it better than my father did it.'

"We've talking about it, my father was abusive. I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family and I had a dream, an idea of a family I was building. Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed."

However, it wasn't all happy times. The star, who also shares Jaden Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and older son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, continued: "Nobody in my family was happy. "No one wanted to be in a platoon.

"Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realization that success and money don't mean happiness. Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed your way - to a house and a family - and you could win your way to happiness."

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star concluded from this experience: "Material circumstances do not equal happiness and, in a lot of cases, they can be the reason you're not happy." "You can have so much stuff that it makes you miserable,"

Will continued. "That was my first pull-back and I was like, 'OK, what am I missing?'" Now aged 22, Willow and Will couldn't be closer, and earlier in the year, the Men in Black star proudly watched his daughter perform at Coachella, sharing an emotional video of his reaction to her on stage on social media in the process.

