Shania Twain wears tiny dress and leg-lengthening boots as she announces exciting career update

Shania Twain never fails to impress with her style and throughout her Queen of Me tour, she has wowed with many head-turning looks.

Most recently, the award-winning country star took to Instagram to share some exciting career news, alongside a photo of her look ever so stylish wearing in a leopard print mini dress and tasseled knee-high heeled boots.

"Mark your calendars and tune into @cbstv and @paramountplus on August 16th to find out who my Superfan is! #SuperfanCBS @superfancbs," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Can't wait!" while another wrote: "You look incredible!" A third added: "Super excited for this Shania!"

The singer has been touring the United States over the past few months on her popular Queen of Me tour, which has seen many a famous face come to watch her live, including Today's Hoda Kotb, who even joined her on stage.

During the tour, she's surprised her fans by letting them take to the stage to celebrate everything from pregnancy announcements to engagements and anniversaries.

The star's relationship with her fans helps her maintained status as one of the most popular country music stars in current times. Fans will be excited to see Shania back on tour in September, but for now she is taking a well-deserved break for the summer. Her Queen of Me tour kicks back off in Europe from September 14.

© getty Shania Twain has a fantastic sense of style

To mark the end of her USA shows, Shania went out with a bang in New Orleans, rocking her boldest hair transformation yet while on stage. The country music icon rocked a candy floss pink wig cut into a bob with blunt bangs, and rocked heavy eyeliner to create an edgy look.

In the caption alongside the photos of her both backstage and on tour, Shania wrote: "And that’s a wrap on the first leg of the #QueenOfMeTour!! Thank you so so much to every single person who came out to a show this summer. I’ve had the time of my life performing and creating for you Europe you’re up next and I’ll be back on the road in the US & Canada again later this year!!"

© Getty Shania Twain often wears head-turning outfits

Shania will be touring around Scotland, England and Ireland on her European tour, and will then take another break until October 12, when her show returns to North America. Shania's Queen of Me tour was first announced in October.

At the time, she wrote: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

© Getty The singer switches her look up each night on her tour

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Throughout her tour, Shania has been supported by her doting husband, Frederic Thiebaud, who has been taking lots of behind-the-scenes snapshots of his famous wife to share with fans on social media.

© Getty Images The singer is taking a much-deserved break for August before resuming the European leg of her tour

Shania and Frederic first got together in 2010 after the star's divorce from first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange amid an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife. They eventually married in 2011, even raising Shania's son from her first marriage, Eja, 28.

