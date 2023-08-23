Christie Brinkley, 69, is a total scene-stealer in daring outfit in new au naturel photo

Christie Brinkley is known for her ageless beauty, phenomenal fashion looks and for being a dab hand in the garden, and she put all three on display during the week in a stunning au naturel photo shared online.

The 69-year-old was busy at work in her Hamptons garden, and she flashed a gorgeous smile at the camera as she posed amongst some of her gorgeous flowers. In a pared-down look, Christie went makeup free, and she looked absolutely magical in a daring set of dungarees. The denim outfit showed off her stunning figure, and she appeared to be wearing a red item underneath.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley floors fans with tour of immaculate garden

The model also showed off several shots of the wildlife that call her garden home, including a lively chicken and some gorgeous butterflies that flitted between the flowers.

In a touching caption, Christie penned: "Grateful for the beautiful week end in the Northeast, but thinking about friends out West in Maui and California. May both the beauty and the devastation both serve to wake everyone to the need to embrace the necessary changes that will save the miraculous beauty and resources and spare more people, flora and fauna from unthinkable, and immeasurable loss and suffering."

© Instagram Christie posed in her expansive garden

Fans were quick to offer their support, as one said: "Shweet!! You are like the rose to this ole pot," while a second added: "Always was and always will be breathtaking beautiful Christie," and a third wrote: "Beautiful post, you're absolutely amazing!!! Have a wonderful day Christie."

A fourth commented: "Fantastic flowers and your fantastic smile. What a day @christiebrinkley," and a fifth posted: "Beautiful flowers, photo & You! Thanks for prayerful kind thoughts all around. We’ve gotten wet in Santa Monica area but gentler than initially predicted."

© Instagram Christie is always so elegant

The gorgeous model is known for her phenomenal looks and she went positively bridal last month as she stepped out in a stunning shoulderless gown as she hosted the 2023 Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party.

Looking angelic in the silky summer dress, the 69-year-old looked ageless as she donned a charming bardot maxi dress complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a lettuce hemline and a beautiful ruched bustline. Christine added strappy sandals and gold bracelets to complete her Hamptons aesthetic while sporting a bouncy blowdry that looked to be straight from the 80s.

© Getty The model loves a flirty look

The supermodel has remained a style muse well into her 60s, and her daughters Alexa Rae, 37, and Sailor, 25, have seamlessly followed in their mom's sartorial footsteps.

Back in June, Christie left her fans floored as she posed for an editorial shoot alongside her lookalike daughters. Christie, Alexa, and Sailor looked like sisters in the black and white shot as they posed in matching oversized shirts.

© Getty Images The star is a doting mom-of-three

The mother-of-three shares her eldest daughter Alexa with her ex-husband Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994. She shares her son Jack with Richard Taubman, to whom she was married from 1994 to 1995.

