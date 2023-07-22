Christie Brinkley, 69, looks just like her daughters in incredible throwback photo

Christie Brinkley delighted her Instagram followers with a stunning throwback photo on Friday – and the star looked almost identical to her daughters.

The actress looked so chic in the modeling shot from the 80s, wearing a timeless white linen shirt and matching trousers. The photo shows Christie's blonde hair blowing in the wind in a sleek straight style, with a soft makeup look consisting of a bronzed base and a pink lip with a hint of shine.

The 69-year-old captioned the post: "If you kept your #christiebrinkleycollection clothes from the early 80's they would still look on point today! These are the kind of pieces I'm looking for today so I can keep them around forever working them into my act! That's #sustainablefashion right?"

Fans wasted no time in sharing their love for the throwback post. One follower wrote: "Definitely!! That look is timeless, never goes out of style!" Another added: "She looks amazing then and now."

While a third penned: "You look just as breathtaking today!"

© Getty Images Jack Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook celebrate Christie Brinkley's birthday on February 2, 2018 in New York City

Christie has three children, Alexa Rae, 37, Jack Paris, 28, and Sailor, 25. The family resemblance is particularly clear between Christie and her youngest daughter Sailor, whom she shares with her ex-husband Peter Cook. The pair were married from 1996 to 2008.

The mother-of-three shares her eldest daughter Alexa with her ex-husband Billy Joel, who were married from 1985 to 1994. While she shares her son Jack with Richard Taubman, to whom she was married from 1994 to 1995.

Last month, Christie proved that she'd passed her modeling genes onto her children, as she shared a stunning photo of herself alongside her Alexa and Sailor.

Christie and her daughters looked like sisters in the black and white shot as they posed in matching oversized shirts, and fans were quick to comment on the striking resemblance within the family.

