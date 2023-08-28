Claudia Schiffer’s bikini photo causes a stir as she celebrates her 53rd birthday

The eighties supermodel is a mom of three with 'Kingsman' director Matthew Vaughn

On a sun-soaked Sunday in Greece, Claudia Schiffer gave fans a beautiful peek into her birthday celebrations.

The German supermodel who turned 53 on August 25, was a vision in a vivid blue and red bikini, highlighting her enduring grace and enviable physique.

The ensemble, showcasing her sculpted abs and long legs, was elegantly paired with a golden heart pendant necklace.

Claudia's iconic platinum blonde hair cascaded in natural waves, while a chic pair of white sunglasses shielded her eyes, adding a touch of mystery to her look.

Taking to social media, Claudia shared an enchanting video clip of a butterfly landing on her hand, only to flutter away moments later.

Another snap featured her radiant smile as she posed beside golden balloons, spelling out 'Happy Birthday'.

The pièce de résistance was a decadent birthday cake dripping in chocolate icing and graced with sparkling candles, aptly captioned: "Celebrating in Greek paradise, featuring a special friend who came to wish me happy birthday."

© Getty Claudia looks incredible at 53

Over the years, Claudia has often shared candid thoughts about aging. Embracing the natural progression of life, she harbors no envious sentiments toward the emerging brigade of young models.

Speaking with Elle UK, she mused: "I've had many wonderful compliments in my time. But then you get to the next stage and you move on.

“You don't have to be called beautiful your entire life. It's a nice memory, but then the next generation starts. For me, it's a natural thing to do, to hand over, to not be envious or jealous."

© Getty Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn seen on a dinner date in 2017

Shunning the allure of eternal youth, Claudia stated her disinclination for any "magic pill" that promises a return to one's twenties.

Instead, she embraces each stage of life with self-assuredness. She credits her modeling career as a transformative experience, helping her evolve from a reserved individual to someone who learned the art of effective communication.

"Modelling," she revealed, "was my therapy."

© Versace/Instagram Claudia Schiffer in the Versace chainmail piece in 1994

Beyond her illustrious career, Claudia's personal life has been equally rich and rewarding. Married to English director Matthew Vaughn since 2002, the couple's love story is the stuff of fairy tales.

They first crossed paths at a dinner party in Los Angeles, a serendipitous meeting, given Claudia was then engaged to magician David Copperfield.

Their love story culminated in a dreamy, star-studded wedding at Scotland's Skibo Castle. Together, Claudia and Matthew have built a beautiful family. They are parents to three children: a son, Caspar, 20, and two daughters, Clementine, 18, and Cosima, 12.