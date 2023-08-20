Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stuns in sheer white two-piece during birthday celebration with all her siblings

The "Vogue" singer celebrated her milestone 65th birthday before embarking on The Celebration Tour

Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday surrounded by the love of her closest family and friends, jetting off to Lisbon for her intimate birthday bash.

The legendary musician took to her Instagram with several glimpses from her time in Portugal, which saw all six of her children come together to honor her.

Madonna is a mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, who recently turned 23, and David Banda, 17, and daughters Lourdes Leon, 26, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

Madonna's children joined her for an intimate birthday celebration in Lisbon

She posted photos on her Instagram Stories from beach day outings with her kids before retreating to what looked like a church for a smaller gathering, involving good food and entertainment.

And the entertainment came courtesy of her children, with Madonna sharing a snapshot of Lourdes belting out a few tunes in her honor while David provided accompaniment on the guitar.

"Thank you for your beautiful music," the "This Used to Be My Playground" singer wrote alongside the image of her daughter, who mimicked her mom's bold style with a sheer look of her own.

Her daughter Lourdes shared a musical tribute

Lourdes was dressed in a white semi-sheer netted two-piece ensemble with a white cropped top on a maxi-length skirt with a high slit. Madonna wore her own take on the style, a bejeweled sheer dress with a black embellished bodysuit underneath.

Following in her mom's footsteps, Lourdes is just as much the budding singer-songwriter as she is an established model, releasing her first extended play in 2022 simply titled GO.

All six of her children were together for the milestone day

Meanwhile, Madonna herself is taking time out of the spotlight to regain her strength while celebrating her big day with her children, but is set to embark on a big trip away from home soon.

Starting October 14, the singer will be kicking off The Celebration Tour, a grandiose global tour that'll serve as a retrospective on her four-decade long career, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the release of her debut self-titled album.

After being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection in June, the start of the tour was delayed from July to October, beginning first with the European leg in London.

The Celebration Tour will then set foot in North America this December, starting with a series of New York City shows from December 13-16, and finally conclude on April 24 in Mexico City. Her supporting act on tour will be RuPaul's Drag Race season eight champ Bob the Drag Queen.

Madonna is set to embark on her career-spanning tour in October

Ahead of her birthday, she posted a sultry set of snapshots from her family home, teasing the start of her big comeback tour, writing: "All dressed up and Nowhere to go……. But Soon, Very Soon, I'll be traveling to you."

