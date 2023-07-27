Kate Beckinsale wows in push-up bra alongside glamorous lookalike mom

Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 50th birthday in style on Wednesday – and she wore one of her most daring looks to mark the occasion.

The Underworld actress rocked nothing but a black push-up bra and a pair of tiny pink patterned shorts as she posed alongside her glamorous lookalike mom, Judy Loe, at a party thrown in her honor.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's birthday spread is a feast for the eyes

Kate accessorized with a pink harness belt, ornate dangly earrings, and a giant black bow in her hair while grinning for the camera. Her mom, meanwhile, opted for a monochrome blouse with dark pants and affectionately wrapped her arm around her daughter.

The actress started her evening with some drinks at home and revealed she was originally wearing a matching sweater before discarding it at the next venue. She also wore a pair of knee-high platform boots that boasted a sizeable, wedged heel, several buckles, and a zip.

Kate shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Thursday, including a video, which you can watch above, that revealed an incredible table display featuring several bouquets of flowers, two birthday cakes, and balloon arch, and placeholders that boasted pictures of her as a child and her beloved pets.

© Instagram Kate stripped down to her bra for a photo with her lookalike mom

Captioning the post, she penned: "I tell you what. Getting old is [expletive] great. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)."

There's no denying that Kate looked gorgeous on her special day, and her age-defying appearance is often a hot topic of conversation among her followers. However, the actress insists she has never had professional help to maintain her youthful looks.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale looked gorgeous in her quirky birthday outfit

Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2021, Kate denied that she has had any cosmetic surgery performed on her face. "I haven't had any [cosmetic work]! I'm not against people having it. [But] I do get [expletive] off. It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't," she said.

Kate admitted the reason why she has refrained from having work done is because she fears something might go wrong. She explained: "I'm frightened of paralyzing my face. My mom's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mom wouldn't even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that and looks radiant and amazing.

© Getty Images Kate Beckinsale has denied ever having cosmetic surgery on her face

"I know if I did do Botox, I'd be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mom would go, 'I told you! See? You should never do that.'"

Following her jaw-dropping appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Kate revealed that she struggles with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) a condition causing severe allergy symptoms that affect several body systems.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kate Beckinsale suffers from MCAS

Replying to a follower on Instagram who criticized celebrities for not admitting to cosmetic procedures, Kate said: "I haven't had a facelift or filler or Botox. I'm not lying, and I don't have to accept people accusing me of things I haven't done.

"I actually can't, I have a condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly. Can’t take the risk."