Carrie Johnson tiny mini dress and knee-high boots for 36th birthday celebrations

Happy Birthday Carrie Johnson! The mother-of-three turned 36 on Sunday and shared a slew of fabulous photos from her exciting celebrations.

Naturally, the former media rep didn't disappoint with her birthday party outfit which saw her slip into a midnight blue velvet minidress which she paired with black polka-dot tights and fabulous heeled knee-high boots.

Carrie looked so gorgeous for her birthday outing

Captioning a number of images from her celebrations on Wednesday, she penned: "Thanks for all the lovely Birthday messages over the weekend. 36 feels EXCELLENT."

As for her hair and makeup, Carrie wore her honey-blonde tresses in big elegant waves and opted for black eye makeup, warm bronzer and nude lipstick.

Carrie enjoyed dinner with her friends before partying the night away

She accessorised her look with two gold chain necklaces, and she also added a number of chunky silver rings to her outfit.

Other fabulous photos from the weekend showed Carrie having dinner with her friends, where they enjoyed a delicious-looking birthday cake shaped like an elephant, before dancing the night away.

Carrie's birthday cake was shaped like an elephant

No doubt the mother-of-three would have also enjoyed celebrations with her children at home. On Mother's Day, Carrie and Boris' three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frankie treated their mum to an adorable afternoon tea.

Eldest children, Wilfred and Romy, even had handmade cards prepared for Carrie who shared the sweet messages on social media.

The cards prepared by the children were so thoughtful

The first card from Wilfred read: "Dear Mummy, I love eating watermelon with you! Happy Mother's Day! Love, Wilfy." Meanwhile, the card from Romy read: "Dear Mummy, I love "teddy bears" with you! Love, Romy."

The thoughtful gesture was prepared in cardboard boxes adorned with pink and white swirls and personal name tags, and Romy and Wilfred even brought white roses to the table.

The pair even brought white roses to the table

The family-of-five live in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a quaint village in Oxfordshire. Their grade II-listed home is over 400 years old and couldn't be more desirable.

The £3.8 million property boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and multiple open fireplaces. It couldn't be a more idyllic home for the three children as not only does it feature an almost five-acre garden but the vast space also has a duck pond complete with its own family of ducks.