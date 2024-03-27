Mariah Carey dons stunning sequined figure-hugging gown for 55th birthday on the water

Happy birthday, Mariah Carey! The songbird supreme turns 55 today, March 27, and it looks like she's already celebrating in style.

The singer took to her social media to reveal just how she was getting her birthday on, sharing a photograph of herself lounging on her boat, the water spanning behind her.

To match the blue skies and blue seas, Mariah opted for a dazzling blue gown for herself, a periwinkle sequined figure-hugging fit that radiated on her skin, complemented with a ponytail and a blue smokey eye.

"Anniversary adventures commence," she captioned her birthday snap, immediately being inundated with wishes from her friends and millions of fans, some of whom even deemed her a "mermaid butterfly."

The past year has already become a banner year for the singer, who returned to the number one spot on the Billboard charts once again with her perennial Christmas classic "All I Want For Christmas is You" (which turns 30 years old later this year).

Her 1993 album Music Box, which was a global success and has sold nearly 30 million copies, remaining Mariah's highest selling album, celebrated its 30th anniversary this year and was given the deluxe re-release treatment.

In the past year, she has been awarded the Billboard Music Award for Chart Achievement, the Grammy Global Impact Award, earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and seen her Christmas classic be inducted into the National Recording Registry.

She embarked on her 16-date Merry Christmas One and All! Tour last year, spanning November to December, which was quickly sold out and attended by several celebrities around the country.

© Instagram 2023 has been a big year for Mariah and her family, pictured here with her twins Moroccan and Monroe

As for new music from the singer in the coming year, she teased during a recent Good Morning America interview that there was new music "on the horizon," adding: "I've been working… on just writing new songs. Yesterday we were in the studio working on something with a choir, working on a new song. So it's exciting."

Mariah's last full studio album of original music was back in 2018 with Caution, which was critically acclaimed. However, the album preceded Mariah's major comeback with her perennial return to the charts with "All I Want For Christmas is You," which first hit number one during the 2019 holiday season.

© Getty Images Mariah also embarked on her second annual Christmas tour, with some help from friends and family

In terms of singles, she has been a featured artist on several releases over the past few years and released standalone songs of her own, the most successful of those being her rerecording of 2010's "Oh Santa!" in 2020 with Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

Speaking of Ariana, Mariah's latest new music drop came in the form of a feature assist on a remix of Ariana's number-one single "Yes, And?" from her newly released album eternal sunshine.

The collab officially put to rest any rumors of a feud between the pair, who were often pitted against each other when Ariana made her debut in 2013 due to their vocal ranges and use of the whistle register, with their previous Christmas pairing serving to establish their close friendship.

