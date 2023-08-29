Ranvir Singh looks phenomenal in waist-cinching midi dress in this season's hottest colour

Pink is without a doubt the colour of the moment, and Ranvir Singh delighted ITV fans as she stepped out in a Barbie-inspired hot pink midi dress to present Lorraine on Tuesday.
The Good Morning Britain presenter looked amazing in the Busby & Fox frock which features a V-neck, a feminine tiered skirt, long rolled-up sleeves and a flattering fitted waist.
Ranvir wore the striking midi dress as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly, styling the look with a pair of gold espadrille wedges with crossover detailing, a gold pendant necklace and a gold bangle bracelet.
The 46-year-old styled her hair in soft voluminous waves that perfectly framed her fringe. Looking as glamorous as ever, Ranvir opted for a touch of mascara, a glowy base and a nude lip to complete the look.
Celebrity stylist Corrine Kaenzig shared a snap of Ranvir's latest look with the caption: "Today @ranvirtv is wearing a relaxed cotton dress by @busbyandfox with shoes by @solebliss."
We love Ranvir's tiered midi dress, and we'd recommend styling it with a pair of neutral sandals and a crossbody bag for an effortless daywear look, or dress it up with a pair of white pointed-toe heels for an elevated finish.
Ranvir has donned plenty of stylish pink looks in the past, and most recently the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant amazed fans in a pastel pink Nobody's Child jumpsuit that featured flirty flared sleeves, a fitted bodice and a playful ditsy print.
The star caused the £29 wide-leg jumpsuit to fly off the shelves, although some sizes have been restocked since.