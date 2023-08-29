Ranvir Singh looks phenomenal in waist-cinching midi dress in this season's hottest colour

The Good Morning Britain presenter channelled Barbie with her latest look

Pink is without a doubt the colour of the moment, and Ranvir Singh delighted ITV fans as she stepped out in a Barbie-inspired hot pink midi dress to present Lorraine on Tuesday.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked amazing in the Busby & Fox frock which features a V-neck, a feminine tiered skirt, long rolled-up sleeves and a flattering fitted waist.

© Instagram Ranvir teamed the pink dress with a pair of espadrille wedges

Ranvir wore the striking midi dress as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly, styling the look with a pair of gold espadrille wedges with crossover detailing, a gold pendant necklace and a gold bangle bracelet.

The 46-year-old styled her hair in soft voluminous waves that perfectly framed her fringe. Looking as glamorous as ever, Ranvir opted for a touch of mascara, a glowy base and a nude lip to complete the look.

Celebrity stylist Corrine Kaenzig shared a snap of Ranvir's latest look with the caption: "Today @ranvirtv is wearing a relaxed cotton dress by @busbyandfox with shoes by @solebliss."

We love Ranvir's tiered midi dress, and we'd recommend styling it with a pair of neutral sandals and a crossbody bag for an effortless daywear look, or dress it up with a pair of white pointed-toe heels for an elevated finish.

© Shutterstock Ranvir wore the Nobody's Child printed jumpsuit on Good Morning Britain

Ranvir has donned plenty of stylish pink looks in the past, and most recently the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant amazed fans in a pastel pink Nobody's Child jumpsuit that featured flirty flared sleeves, a fitted bodice and a playful ditsy print.

The star caused the £29 wide-leg jumpsuit to fly off the shelves, although some sizes have been restocked since.