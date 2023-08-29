Kate Garraway is a vision in seriously figure-flattering floral dress and heels

Kate Garraway never fails to brighten up our screens with her colourful outfits – and the Good Morning Britain presenter looked absolutely stunning in a floral maxi dress on Tuesday.

Looking as elegant as ever, the ITV star hosted the morning show in a Busby & Fox green ditsy print dress that featured a tiered skirt, a plunging V-neck and a fitted shirred waist that rounded off the flattering silhouette.

© Instagram ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a picture of Kate wearing the floral dress on Instagram

Kate completed the stylish summer ensemble with a pair of green pointed-toe heels to match, styling her hair in her signature blow-out style that perfectly framed her face.

As for her makeup, the 56-year-old opted for a touch of rosy blush, a flutter of mascara and a nude lip to complete the look.

Never one to shy away from a striking look, the floral ensemble comes after Kate wore a bright orange polka dot midi dress earlier this month. Sitting alongside Richard Madeley in the Good Morning Britain Studio, the mother-of-two looked effortlessly glam in the floaty dress that featured romantic puffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt.

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway looked chic in her orange dress on Good Morning Britain

ITV stylist Debbie Harper regularly shares Instagram snaps of Kate's lovely outfits, and just last week showed off the star's pink floral Nobody's Child dress.

Styled with a pair of hot pink heels, the feminine look was a hit with Good Morning Britain fans, with one Instagram user commenting on the post: "I love and want this! So pretty."

© Instagram Kate looked lovely on Good Morning Britain in the Nobody's Child floral dress

Another added: "Aww, so love Kate. Such a brave and strong woman." While a third penned: "Beautiful and colourful!"