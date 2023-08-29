Kate Garraway is a vision in seriously figure-flattering floral dress and heels

Kate Garraway never fails to brighten up our screens with her colourful outfits – and the Good Morning Britain presenter looked absolutely stunning in a floral maxi dress on Tuesday.
Looking as elegant as ever, the ITV star hosted the morning show in a Busby & Fox green ditsy print dress that featured a tiered skirt, a plunging V-neck and a fitted shirred waist that rounded off the flattering silhouette.
Kate completed the stylish summer ensemble with a pair of green pointed-toe heels to match, styling her hair in her signature blow-out style that perfectly framed her face.
As for her makeup, the 56-year-old opted for a touch of rosy blush, a flutter of mascara and a nude lip to complete the look.
Never one to shy away from a striking look, the floral ensemble comes after Kate wore a bright orange polka dot midi dress earlier this month. Sitting alongside Richard Madeley in the Good Morning Britain Studio, the mother-of-two looked effortlessly glam in the floaty dress that featured romantic puffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt.
ITV stylist Debbie Harper regularly shares Instagram snaps of Kate's lovely outfits, and just last week showed off the star's pink floral Nobody's Child dress.
Styled with a pair of hot pink heels, the feminine look was a hit with Good Morning Britain fans, with one Instagram user commenting on the post: "I love and want this! So pretty."
Another added: "Aww, so love Kate. Such a brave and strong woman." While a third penned: "Beautiful and colourful!"