Carol Vorderman stuns in tiny waist-cinching corset for exciting announcement

The former Countdown star is going to be back on our screens soon!

Start your engines, because Carol Vorderman has been announced for the upcoming series of Drag Race UK and of course, completely turned heads in her outfit for the exciting news.

On Tuesday, the Countdown queen was captured in a seriously waist-cinching ensemble on the official Instagram account for the programme, when it was announced she was going to be a judge on the latest series.

Carol also couldn't contain her excitement and penned: "RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE. I’m so so so excited to say I’m going to be a Guest Judge on this new series @bbcthree. Have I mentioned how excited I am to be with my buddy in latex @michellevisage? Lols [laughing face emojis]. Can I get an Amen?"

The official poster saw the 62-year-old donning an off-white blouse featuring sky-high shoulder pads, whilst wasn't clear whether the piece was a jumpsuit or not, one thing that was for sure was that Carol's waistline looked impeccable as it was cinched in by a black corseted panel featured on the daring ensemble.

Carol and Michelle are good friends

As for her hair and makeup, Carol went full glam and opted for fluttery false eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and glossy nude lips. Her chestnut tresses were styled into glamourous bombshell waves as she stood in a power stance with her hands on her hips.

It's safe to say fans can't wait to see the TV regular on the show and shared their messages with the star on Instagram. One fan penned: "YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! this is the best news EVER," one follower penned alongside a red love heart emoji.

Carol appeared on Michelle's BBC podcast

A second added: "Yassssssssssss! You'll be great on it I bet. Sassssshhaaayy AWAY," alongside a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oooohhhhhhh how exciting!!!! wasn’t going to watch but I will now."

As mentioned in her caption, Carol is already besties with Drag Race icon, Michelle Visage. The pair were pictured together in May and looked so stunning as they beamed for the camera.

Alongside the fabulous images, Carol penned: "Vorders and Visage. Visage and Vorders Whichever way it pleases….My bud @michellevisage and I have a cunning plan...coming to somewhere near yousoonishish....ha. What a woman.....Good god she's so beautiful."

Carol has also appeared on Michelle's BBC podcast Rule Breakers. During the candid chat, Carol opened up about her complex relationship with her birth dad, whom she met aged 42. She said: "I never knew my Vorderman family because my father, even though he would have a lot to do with my brother and sister, refused to have anything to do with me".

"Until I was 42, so very odd. It was just me that he would have nothing to do with." When asked by Michelle what she said to him after all those years, Carol said: "Well, he was an old man by then. I was like, 'What's the point, really?', I was living my life, I'm having a good life"