Carol Vorderman rocks slinky all-black ensemble in first holiday update with rarely-seen son The This Morning star has jetted off!

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a candid update and on Wednesday, she delighted fans with a stunning all-black ensemble as she jetted off on holiday with her rarely-seen son, Cameron.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the doting mother, 61, gushed over her son in a touching photo from their trip to Jordan where the duo marked his 26th birthday with a fabulous photo - and they looked happier than ever!

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shimmies in red leather leggings

Loading the player...

Captioning the snap, she penned: "My Cam's birthday in Jordan," alongside a red love heart emoji.

In the post, the doting mother could be seen kissing her son on the cheek as he sat in front of a large birthday cake decorated with two large candles in the shape of the number 26.

Carol looked fabulous in a glamorous oversized shirt dress which was accentuated with silver buttons which she paired with slick black leggings.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend celebrates their baby announcement

The mother-son duo were also captured enjoying the sites from their trip. In one photo, Carol added a chic calf-length coat over her look that featured a stunning camouflaged print and a faux-fur lined collar and matching sleeves.

Carol is such a proud mum

The exciting holiday comes just after Carol delighted followers on Tuesday as she shimmied away in a pair of fiery red leather trousers.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown star looked fabulous for her 310k followers in a playful video of herself dancing to Meghan Trainor's hit song Me Too, before spinning round to tease her latest episode of 'Perfect 10', a podcast full of brain teasers and quick quiz questions.

She paired the skin-tight leggings with a black and white long-sleeved roll neck. As usual, the maths genius upped the ante with her hair and makeup opting for glamorous natural waves and a face of camera-ready makeup.

The This Morning star beams confidence!

CAROL HOME: Carol Vorderman's holiday home where she plans to live full-time - tour

CAROL LOVE LIFE: Carol Vorderman reveals she has FIVE 'lovers' on rotation in candid confession

Captioning the post, she said:"It's Monday and you know what that means… another week of Perfect 10!" Carol wrote in the caption. "10 questions, 10 points, all done in 10 minutes @perfect10carol [clapping emoji] Are you ready for a brain workout?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.