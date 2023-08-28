Carol Vorderman sparkles in figure-skimming neon wedding guest dress

Carol Voderman is never shy with her fashion choices, regularly donning everything from leather skirts to gym leggings, and she once again proved her bold sense of style as she attended a wedding on Monday.

The former Countdown star, 62, posed up a storm on Instagram wearing a neon green wedding guest dress with a fitted silhouette that highlighted her gym-honed figure and eye-catching embellishments, which she had previously worn at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards in 2022. In the mirror selfie, she teamed the long-sleeved dress with a gold bracelet and drop earrings.

© Instagram The former Countdown star showed off her glamorous wedding guest dress

Her blonde hair fell in an effortless straight style past her shoulders and she added dark eyeliner, mascara and blusher to accentuate her features.

"Love a wedding as long as it isn't mine," she joked, before sharing another selfie with Owain Wyn Evans, who looked dapper in a suit and bow tie.

They were attending Nathan Sussex's wedding, which appeared to feature round tables where guests sat on gold chairs.

Carol has been married twice in the past. She was just 24 when she exchanged vows with Royal Navy officer Christopher Mather in 1985 in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with puff sleeves and floral detailing, teamed with a floral headpiece, which she later swapped for a mesh and sequin gown.

Opening up about her wedding reception, she said on BBC Radio Wales: "I was wearing a dress, right, you know the days when you had the white dress for the day, for the big thing itself," she explained.

"Then I went into the 321 costume department – remember 321 with Ted. And I found a frock to wear at night time – it was like something they now wear in Strictly Come Dancing. It was entirely mesh with sequins in the right places. So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It's Raining Men."

Carol married her first husband Christopher Mather aged 24

Carol and Christopher split in 1986 and she later married management consultant Patrick King in 1990. The couple welcomed children Katie and Cameron before divorcing in 2000.

The I'm a Celebrity star has ruled out having a third wedding, telling her BBC Radio Wales co-star Owain: "Obviously I'm not doing it again."

WATCH: Carol Vorderman struts with style in daring leather skirt

Carol went on to joke about a third big day, saying, "If I have a pretend wedding at some point in the future, like do a pretend one, do the whole thing as if I am. Will you do the drums?"

Owain replied, "Of course. I'll bring the drums along!"

