Kylie Minogue is a goddess in curve-hugging swimsuit and towering pair of heels

Kylie Minogue has been known for some daring looks during her illustrious career, but on Saturday she unveiled what might be one of her most daring to look, as she sizzled in a daring black swimsuit.

As she appeared on the cover of Perfect Magazine, the Padam Padam hitmaker stretched out in a green garden in a striking black one-piece that hugged all of her sensational curves. The singer struck a sultry pose in the snap, adding a pair of holey tights to the ensemble, alongside a flirty pair of red and black heels that looked set to tower up to the sky.

In a second sensual photo, Kylie looked divine in a silvery dress that showed off her phenomenal figure, as she playfully raised her arms up above her, and wore a bold bright red lipstick.

The photos were shared on both Perfect Magazine and Kylie's social media feeds, where the publication wrote: "Padam? Do you hear it? As an artist, @kylieminogue is a clock by which we have learned to set ourselves to. The day feels brighter when she lands in it.

Kylie looked phenomenal in the daring images

"Kylie's public image has always alternated between two contrasting personas, the seductive enchantress and the hard-edged conceptual artist - both seen in full glory for Perfect Issue Five." The post finished with credits for the photoshoot, including photographer Willy Vanderperre.

Fans were driven wild by the stylish shots, as one enthused: "ICONIC BEHAVIOUR!" and a second added: "Mother is mothering," and a third shared: "Unbelievably beautiful!!!" alongside a string of heart emojis. Many other fans posed heart and flame emojis in the comments.

© Getty Kylie's looks are always flawless

Kylie's latest cover comes shortly after she shared a gorgeous bathroom selfie where she posed in a slinky black dress, while allowing her stunning blonde hair to flow loosely down one of her shoulders.

In front of Kylie was an 'On Air' light from a radio station and a coffee mug that had an incredible piece of coffee art, featuring an image of the singer at the 2021 Fashion Awards, where she looked magical in a glittering silver dress.

© Instagram Kylie loves a flirty fashion choice

The star has had plenty of exciting news recently, ahead of the release of her 16th studio album, and last week, she confirmed her first-ever Las Vegas residency, which will run from November through to January.

"I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment," she exclusively told HELLO! as the announcement was made.

© Getty Kylie's first Las Vegas residency will start in November

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where, I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."

At the live announcement, the singer told the small group gathered: "Today is the day where it's all become beautifully real..I've been on a journey [with this project] for three years. To finally be able to say 'Yes, I am doing a show in Vegas'..it's such a good match, and I couldn't be more excited!"