Kylie Minogue is simply flawless as she dazzles in slinky outfit

Kylie Minogue is still rocking it and the Padam Padam hitmaker had a stunning look to unveil during the week as the Australian singer posed in a bathroom following a another busy day.

In a gorgeous mirror selfie, Kylie looked magnificent in a slinky black dress that highlighted her beautiful physique and luscious blonde hair that ran down the sides of her shoulder. The star had a strong accessories game as well, rocking a dazzling ring that sparkled in front of the ring light. Kylie flashed a killer smile at the camera, as she simply wrote: "Thanks for the coffee @amazonmusic."

In front of Kylie was an 'On Air' light from a radio station and a coffee mug that had an incredible piece of coffee art, featuring an image of the singer at the 2021 Fashion Awards, where she looked magical in a glittering silver dress.

The singer's post came shortly after she celebrated a major achievement regarding her recent song, which has been dominating the airwaves and clubs since its release back in May.

© Instagram Kylie looked sensational

It's not just in the United Kingdom where Padam Padam has proven to be popular, as Billboard revealed that the song has been dominating across the pond as well, as it was named the No. 1 US Dance Radio Song. Marking this event, Kylie shared a still from the music video, where she looked absolutely ravishing in a red-hot mini dress.

Kylie has had plenty of reasons to celebrate recently, and not just because of her recent global success, but also where she announced a new Las Vegas residency, and she spoke exclusively to HELLO! at an event where she shared the news.

© Getty Kylie has the world wrapped around her finger with her latest hit

"I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment," she told us as she shared her news.

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where, I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."

© Getty Kylie now has an upcoming residency in Las Vegas

Kylie also shared the news via Instagram, writing "VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency."

At the live announcement, Kylie told the small group gathered: "Today is the day where it's all become beautifully real..I've been on a journey [with this project] for three years. To finally be able to say 'Yes, I am doing a show in Vegas'..it's such a good match, and I couldn't be more excited!"