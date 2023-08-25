Kylie Minogue looks so elegant in glitzy mini dress

Kylie Minogue has long been one of our fashion muses, but the singer really pushed the boat out on Friday as she stunned her followers in the most fabulous glitzy dress.

The star has long been a fan of a throwback photo, and she headed back to 2002 on her Instagram Stories as she relived one of the moments from her book signing of La La La, an intimate photo gallery of Kylie written by herself and close friend and stylist William Baker. In the snap, Kylie looked divine in a glitzy dress that would make a Strictly star blush, as she added dozens of bracelets to the final look.

The synopsis for the book reads: "KYLIE: LA LA LA will include over 300 photos, most of which have never been seen before. Some originate from Kylie's personal archive, and show Kylie at her most relaxed and natural, revealing a side to her that is only ever seen by her friends and family. And then there are the extraordinary photoshoots that have defined Kylie as a style icon, taken by the world's foremost photographers. This whole collection documents a remarkable career spanning over fifteen years.

"There will be 40,000 words of text by Kylie and William Baker, one of Kylie's closest friends who has worked as her stylist and creative director for nearly a decade. William's unique position and personal relationship with Kylie, as well as his experience in fashion and design, make him a wonderfully informative and sharp commentator on the diva's dizzying rise to fame.

"Kylie also writes about 'Neighbours', her singing career, her relationships, the tours she's done, and about her extraordinary life in general. This is an inspirational study of the separation between Kylie's public and private personas, of her strengths and weaknesses, fears and hopes. It's also a fabulous celebration of friendship and fashion."

The singer has long loved a daring look and earlier in the month, she appeared on the cover of Perfect Magazine, as she stretched out in a green garden in a striking black one-piece that hugged all of her sensational curves.

The singer struck a sultry pose in the snap, adding a pair of holey tights to the ensemble, alongside a flirty pair of red and black heels that looked set to tower up to the sky.

In a second sensual photo, Kylie looked divine in a silvery dress that showed off her phenomenal figure, as she playfully raised her arms up above her head, and wore a bold bright red lipstick.

The photos were shared on both Perfect Magazine and Kylie's social media feeds, where the publication wrote: "Padam? Do you hear it? As an artist, @kylieminogue is a clock by which we have learned to set ourselves to. The day feels brighter when she lands in it."

Kylie's public image has always alternated between two contrasting personas, the seductive enchantress and the hard-edged conceptual artist - both seen in full glory for Perfect Issue Five." The post finished with credits for the photoshoot, including photographer Willy Vanderperre.

Fans were driven wild by the stylish shots, as one enthused: "ICONIC BEHAVIOUR!" and a second added: "Mother is mothering," and a third shared: "Unbelievably beautiful!!!" alongside a string of heart emojis. Many other fans posed heart and flame emojis in the comments.