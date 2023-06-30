Lorraine Kelly makes a bold statement in youthful vest

Lorraine Kelly mixed up her sartorial aesthetic on Friday, ditching her feminine and flirty midi dresses for an altogether more youthful and trend-led look – and we are loving it!
The ITV host opted for a knitted vest from ME+EM, worn layered over a crisp white shirt from Warehouse to host her flagship Lorraine show. The 63-year-old presenter's neon green number was perfectly paired with a pair of smart Ted Baker cigarette pants and simple black heels.
Referencing her change of style, Lorraine shared her outfit of the day on Instagram, writing: "A bit different today - shirt @warehouseuk. Top @me_andem and trousers @tedbaker Thanks @helenhandmakeup @corrinekaenzigstylist #fashion."
The Scottish TV personality's followers were impressed with Lorraine for pushing herself outside of her comfort zone in the wardrobe department.
One wrote: "You look fabulous love that colour on you," while another commented: "Absolutely love this Lorraine!!! Beautiful."
Others weren't quite as sure, however, with one even likening her vest to a high vis jacket.
"Thought it was a high viz jacket at first!," one joked. Another shocked fan penned: "What No frock?."
We have to say, we are loving the new look and think it's always worth taking a risk – plus there are studies to prove that taking a risk can boost your happiness.
Lorraine's stylist Bronagh Webster, who also works with the lovely Christine Lampard, recently chatted to HELLO! about the styles she swears by for creating a figure-flattering silhouette on her clients.
Looking for the perfect dress to look and feel comfortable in? Bronagh told us: "Print can be your best friend and almost work as a camouflage over your less confident areas. I would say stick to a darker base print, it's way more flattering."
She also swears by the humble shirt dress, a work-appropriate style that mixes comfort with elegance.
"Shirt dresses are a classic and suit every body shape, whether it be belted or oversized. They are also super versatile to dress up with a heel or down with a trainer or chunky boot," the celebrity stylist added.
Lorraine tends to mix affordable high street pieces with higher-end items. The bubbly presenter recently wowed Lorraine viewers by donning a wedding-worthy summer outfit, complete with £28 ASOS heels.
Her fun slingbacks had a stiletto heel and would work just as well with laidback jeans as they did with Lorraine's smart Ted Baker dress.