Lorraine Kelly makes a bold statement in youthful vest

The ITV host opted for a knitted vest in a bright shade of neon green to host Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly mixed up her sartorial aesthetic on Friday, ditching her feminine and flirty midi dresses for an altogether more youthful and trend-led look – and we are loving it!

The ITV host opted for a knitted vest from ME+EM, worn layered over a crisp white shirt from Warehouse to host her flagship Lorraine show. The 63-year-old presenter's neon green number was perfectly paired with a pair of smart Ted Baker cigarette pants and simple black heels.

Referencing her change of style, Lorraine shared her outfit of the day on Instagram, writing: "A bit different today - shirt @warehouseuk. Top @me_andem and trousers @tedbaker Thanks @helenhandmakeup @corrinekaenzigstylist #fashion."

The Scottish TV personality's followers were impressed with Lorraine for pushing herself outside of her comfort zone in the wardrobe department.

One wrote: "You look fabulous love that colour on you," while another commented: "Absolutely love this Lorraine!!! Beautiful."

Others weren't quite as sure, however, with one even likening her vest to a high vis jacket.

"Thought it was a high viz jacket at first!," one joked. Another shocked fan penned: "What No frock?."

We have to say, we are loving the new look and think it's always worth taking a risk – plus there are studies to prove that taking a risk can boost your happiness.

Lorraine's stylist Bronagh Webster, who also works with the lovely Christine Lampard, recently chatted to HELLO! about the styles she swears by for creating a figure-flattering silhouette on her clients.

Looking for the perfect dress to look and feel comfortable in? Bronagh told us: "Print can be your best friend and almost work as a camouflage over your less confident areas. I would say stick to a darker base print, it's way more flattering."

She also swears by the humble shirt dress, a work-appropriate style that mixes comfort with elegance.

"Shirt dresses are a classic and suit every body shape, whether it be belted or oversized. They are also super versatile to dress up with a heel or down with a trainer or chunky boot," the celebrity stylist added.

Lorraine tends to mix affordable high street pieces with higher-end items. The bubbly presenter recently wowed Lorraine viewers by donning a wedding-worthy summer outfit, complete with £28 ASOS heels.

Her fun slingbacks had a stiletto heel and would work just as well with laidback jeans as they did with Lorraine's smart Ted Baker dress.