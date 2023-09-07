Charlize Theron is the epitome of grace as she dons pearl-encrusted top in latest outing

The Monster actress is mother to daughters, Jackson, 11, and August, 7

Charlize Theron showcased a striking pearl-encrusted sheer top at the grand opening of Breitling's new boutique in New York City's trendy Meatpacking District.

Taking to Instagram, the acclaimed 48-year-old actress playfully captioned her outfit snapshot with "Pearl's night out," delighting her 7.5 million followers.

The Monster star’s ensemble, designed by Givenchy and personally curated by creative director Matthew M Williams, was paired with a sophisticated long black skirt and complementing heels.

Her look was perfected by makeup artist Kate Lee, renowned stylist Leslie Fremar, and hairstylist Jenny Cho. To ward off the New York chill, the actress draped herself in a chic black coat.

The South African beauty, who recently addressed rumors surrounding her alleged facelift, looked every bit the Hollywood icon with her blonde hair elegantly styled to one side, embellished with wavy curls and adorned with several earrings.

© NDZ/Star Max Charlize Theron stuns in chic pearl outfit

During the ceremony, Charlize, alongside Breitling CEO Georges Kern, 58, and Breitling USA president Thierry Prissert, had the honor of slicing through a Breitling-branded blue ribbon, marking the official opening of the new boutique. Breitling, a Swiss luxury watch brand established in 1884 by Léon Breitling in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, boasts a rich history.

Notably, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, 69, sported either a Breitling Navitimer or Chronomat in almost every episode of his iconic 1989-1998 NBC sitcom.

In 2018, Charlize joined the ranks of actors Brad Pitt, Adam Driver, and Daniel Wu, becoming a brand ambassador for Breitling.

Beyond the glitz and glam, Charlize, ever candid about her personal journey, opened up in recent interviews about beauty trends and societal expectations.

She confided to InStyle about a beauty trend from the '90s she's "still recovering" from – the thin eyebrow. Ironically, the '90s marked the onset of Charlize's meteoric rise in Hollywood with roles in films like The Mighty Joe Young and The Cider House Rules.

Although she embraced the thin brow trend back in those days, with years of experience and evolving beauty standards, she now flaunts a fuller, healthier brow.

© NDZ/Star Max Charlize is a mom of two

Addressing recent speculations regarding her appearance in an Allure interview, Charlize countered allegations of undergoing plastic surgery, asserting: "I'm just aging!" Celebrating her natural aging process, she expressed gratitude for her evolving visage and voiced her desire for women to age authentically.

Empathy, she believes, should be at the heart of understanding everyone's unique aging journey.

This introspection extended to her professional choices, as she revealed her decision to never undergo significant weight gain for film roles, highlighting the challenges she faced losing weight for Tully at 40 compared to the ease with which she gained pounds for Monster at 27.

© NDZ/Star Max Charlize denies plastic surgery rumors

Yet, amidst her candid revelations, Charlize showcased her relatable side, sharing a humorous anecdote about her daughters, Jackson, 11, and August, 7.

The two young girls playfully critiqued her choice of attire for a recent Dior J'Adore billboard. Recalling Jackson's reaction, Charlize laughed, "She's like, 'Oh, my God, Mom! You're not even wearing a shirt.' … 'All my friends are gonna see this. I mean, can you just wear a shirt?'"