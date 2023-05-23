Charlize Theron's has legs for miles as she poses in just a T-shirt

Charlize Theron put on a very leggy display on Tuesday as she took to Instagram wearing nothing more than a T-shirt. The Bombshell star looked dazzling in snapshots as she pulled the hem of her top to protect her modesty and casually threw her head back with a smile.

The T-shirt had a photo of her character, Cipher, from Fast X emblazoned on the front of it. While Charlize looked glowing in the image, she confessed she was posting on social media from her bed, where she is recovering. "While I’m sick in bed right now," she wrote. "The one thing making me feel better is that we finally get to unveil this @thefastsaga cast merchandise collection, available now at fastxstore.com.

"As if that wasn't cool enough, 100% of net proceeds will benefit my organization @ctaop, in support of the health, education and safety of youth in Southern Africa.

"Beyond grateful to my Fast fam for joining me in using this moment to shine a light on the potential for a more just world. Link to buy in bio!" Fans commented: "You’re incredible! Speedy recovery," and, "drop dead gorgeous. Now and always," while a third added: "Beautiful as always."

Charlize was unable to attend the CTAOP (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project) annual Block Party at the weekend as she tested positive for COVID-19.

It's been a busy time for the actress and model as she's been promoting the new movie from the Fast and Furious franchise.

She made sure to wow at the world premiere of FAST X in an outfit nobody could take their eyes off. The 47-year-old looked phenomenal in a show-stopping ensemble on the red carpet in Rome which consisted of a sheer Dior gown with a thigh high slit, a pair of embroidered briefs and a bra.

She topped off the look with sky-high stilettos and a beret and her appearance was so striking she almost eclipsed the Colosseum backdrop.

Earlier the same day, the Oscar-winner wore another head-turning dress as she arrived in the Italian city for her second day promoting the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise.

© Getty Images Charlize looks incredible at the premiere wearing Dior

The South African star stepped out early in a gorgeous blue Alexander McQueen dress, photos of which she then shared on Instagram.

The long and ruffled look featured detailing reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley's famous safety pin Versace ensemble, as the different parts of the A-lister's gown were kept together by small silver loops.

The dress' split nature perfectly accentuated Charlize's curves, while its high collar but shoulderless design also showed off the Atomic Blonde actress' toned upper body.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star's choice really impressed her friends and fans, as Michelle Pfeiffer and Rebel Wilson took to the comments with several fire emojis.

© Getty Images Charlize Theron at Paris Fashion Week in 2023

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize shows off her gorgeous Alexander McQueen look

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize knows how to make a style statement

The actress is no stranger to head-turning looks

© Charlize Theron on Instagram The 47-year-old is currently recovering from COVID-19

