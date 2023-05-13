Charlize Theron's phenomenal sheer gown may be her most striking yet - see jaw-dropping photo

Another day, another sensational look from Charlize Theron who wowed at the world premiere of FAST X in an outfit nobody could take their eyes off.

The 47-year-old actress looked phenomenal in a show-stopping ensemble on the red carpet in Rome which consisted of a sheer Dior gown with a thigh high slit, a pair of embroidered briefs and a bra.

She topped off the look with sky-high stilettos and a beret and her appearance was so striking she almost eclipsed the Colosseum backdrop.

WATCH: Charlize Theron's rare video with children

Earlier in the day, she wore another head-turning dress as she arrived in the Italian city for her second day promoting the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The South African star stepped out early in a gorgeous blue Alexander McQueen dress, photos of which she then shared on Instagram.

RELATED: Charlize Theron declares love for Keanu Reeves - and fans go wild

MORE: Charlize Theron shares her secrets to staying in shape

The long and ruffled look featured detailing reminiscent of Elizabeth Hurley's famous safety pin Versace ensemble, as the different parts of the A-lister's gown were kept together by small silver loops.

The dress' split nature perfectly accentuated Charlize's curves, while its high collar but shoulderless design also showed off the Atomic Blonde actress' toned upper body.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star's choice really impressed her friends and fans, as Michelle Pfieffer and Rebel Wilson took to the comments with several fire emojis.

MORE: Best dressed stars at Paris Fashion Week 2023: Dua Lipa, Charlize Theron, Mia Regan and more

Meanwhile, January Jones commented: "Wow that’s a good dress. You are stunning!" next to the actress' two photos.She then changed into the Dior outfit, which she also posted images of on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans."Most beautiful woman alive," wrote one, while a second said: "You are so tall and beautiful."

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize shows off her gorgeous Alexander McQueen look

When she's not wowing with her beauty, Charlize is a doting mom to her two children. She rarely shares photos of daughters August, seven, and Jackson, 11 but thrilled fans when she posted a snapshot of them recently at Disneyland with their friends.

She adopted her first child from her native country of South Africa in 2012, and her youngest in 2015 in the States.Charlize has been candid about her role as a mom to two Black daughters.

© Charlize Theron on Instagram Charlize' children and their friends at Disney

During an interview with Elle, in 2018 she said: "I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so [expletive] proud of who they are."Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that.

"But they're going to have to know that it's a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I'm going to."

See more photos of Charlize below.

© Getty Images

© Charlize Theron on Instagram

© Charlize Theron on Instagram

© Getty

© Photo: Getty Images

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.