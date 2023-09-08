Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon steals the show in sparkly see-through dress and thong

Lourdes Leon made a stunning appearance at Victoria's Secret 'The Tour' launch in New York, showcasing her confident style and radiance.

The 26-year-old, who is the offspring of pop icon Madonna and actor Carlos Leon, donned a glittering see-through ensemble that dazzled the audience.

The dress, meticulously detailed with gleaming gemstones, was a perfect balance of bold and beautiful, revealing Lourdes' confidence and physique beneath.

To complement her audacious attire, she wore a black thong, further accentuating her style with a silver chain necklace and a myriad of diamond rings. These sparkling accessories complemented her radiant skin, presenting a cohesive and captivating look.

Adding to her Amazonian vibe, Lourdes chose a pair of platform black high heels, elongating her silhouette.

© Gotham Lourdes Leon attends Victoria's Secret celebrates The Tour

Her hair, a cascade of shiny, raven-black strands, flowed straight down, framing her face. Her makeup was a masterful blend of shimmering eyeshadow and a glossy lip tint that perfectly matched her overall ensemble.

In a recent candid conversation with The Face, Lourdes reminisced about her experiences growing up as the daughter of one of the most iconic figures in music.

She shared a cheeky anecdote, recalling a moment from her childhood: "I remember getting into a bit of a pickle when I decided to pee on a significant document in my mum's office. She might have been distracted or not giving me enough attention, and well, I just went ahead and did it."

© Gilbert Flores Lourdes Leon turns heads in nude dress and thong

However, she was quick to mention that such episodes were rare during her upbringing. Lourdes described herself as a well-behaved child, emphasizing the importance of manners in her family.

"I genuinely believe I would have been reprimanded more severely if I wasn't disciplined. Courtesy and manners were fundamental values instilled in us," she noted.

Moreover, Lourdes wasn't the typical rebellious teen. While some kids her age would sneak out to attend parties, she had a different approach: "I'd sometimes sneak up to the rooftop for a quiet spliff, but never really sneaked out of the house."

© Taylor Hill Lourdes is following in her mom's footsteps

Describing the discipline and structure of her upbringing, Lourdes shared that her lifestyle was relatively stringent. While she was permitted occasional outings with friends during weekends, it was not something she considered "going out." Elaborating on this, she mentioned, "My dad would sometimes let me hang out with friends on weekends, but that wasn’t the same as having the liberty to go out."

Meanwhile, Madonna herself is taking time out of the spotlight to regain her strength while celebrating her big day with her children, but is set to embark on a big trip away from home soon.

© Instagram Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie join Madonna during her 65th birthday celebration

Starting October 14, the singer will be kicking off The Celebration Tour, a grandiose global tour that'll serve as a retrospective on her four-decade long career, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the release of her debut self-titled album.

After being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection in June, the start of the tour was delayed from July to October, beginning first with the European leg in London.The Celebration Tour will then set foot in North America this December, starting with a series of New York City shows from December 13-16, and finally conclude on April 24 in Mexico City. Her supporting act on tour will be RuPaul's Drag Race season eight champ Bob the Drag Queen.