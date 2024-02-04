Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon poses in fully see-through top in risqué new selfie

It looks like Lourdes Leon has proudly inherited the same daring sense of style as her iconic mom, Madonna, and she's showing it off in her latest selfie.

The 27-year-old singer and model took to her Instagram Stories to share a revealing new photo from a bathroom highlighting her latest style choice, which at first glance seems like a simple top and pants combo.

However, the devil's in the details. The black top she wore, with full sleeves and a turtleneck fit, was completely see-through with patterned lace strips, with Lourdes covering herself up using tiny swan stickers.

She let her hair down all the way to her waist, styled in light curls, as they highlighted her choice of bottoms, a pair of camo-print pants. Lourdes even added a light touch of makeup to top it off.

While Lourdes is on the rise as a musician, venturing more into following in her 65-year-old pop star mom's footsteps, she gained her start in the industry as a model.

In a 2021 Interview Magazine conversation with close family friend Debi Mazar, she opened up about developing her own sense of style, and revealed whether she actually borrowed clothes from Madonna's own closet.

© Instagram Lourdes shared a bathroom selfie on her Instagram Stories with her sheer top

"I do, but now there's a lock on her closets," she revealed. "When she's not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I'm entitled to."

Explaining why she believed modeling was "financially" the smartest choice, she added: "Modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

© Instagram The rising star has inherited her mom's daring fashion sense and beauty

Lourdes, who goes by the stage name "LOLAHOL" as an artist, also revealed the advice she received from her mom about stepping into the spotlight.

"She's very much like, 'Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for.'," she explained. "I've thought a lot about that recently, because as a 'model,' you're basically relying on your looks. It can feel very overwhelming, and can potentially cause a lot of insecurity.

© Getty Images "Modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I'm not just modeling, per se."

"Obviously, you're not going to look the same your whole life. My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks. That's not what I want people to remember me by. It's not real."

For her beauty regimen as model, Lourdes revealed: "I have a really intense hair-care routine. It's the only thing I actually care about, because it's my best feature, in my opinion.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter pair share an extremely close relationship, and even shared clothes at one point

"I feel like I wouldn't be pretty if I didn't have this hair, so I'm really psycho about it. Oils, all the time. Other than that, I try to work out, because it makes me feel good. I don't watch what I eat, ever. I'm not there yet."

