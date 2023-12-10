LeAnn Rimes stuns in sheer gown after pleading with fans to stay 'super safe'

LeAnn Rimes, 41, performed some beautiful Christmas songs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee as part of her Joy The Holiday Tour on Saturday.

Behind the scenes, however, was not as smooth sailing. The How Do I Live singer shared several Instagram updates with fans as she prepared for the performance, which included sheltering underneath the venue amid tornado warnings. Watch her unseen preparations...

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes sheltered underground ahead of her Nashville performance

"So this is what we do with sirens going off and tornadoes outside," began LeAnn, who was mid-way through her beauty prep. Her hair was in a messy, laid-back half-up style and her foot rested on a member of her glam squad as they perfected her pedicure.

"We're down in the basement of the Ryman and we're having a party down here for a while," she joked, before pleading with her fans to stay safe on a more serious note. "I hope everyone is super safe, make sure that you're taking cover right now if you're downtown in Nashville, and we hope to see you in a few – safely."

© Jason Kempin LeAnn Rimes performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

It came just hours after The Masked Singer winner admitted she had had "zero sleep" the night before. Next to an Instagram Story snap of a candle next to the bathtub, she wrote: "Zero sleep on the bus last night. Trying to do my best to take care of my body and mind today!"

LeAnn followed up her relaxing bath with a morning treat of a fruit platter and champagne followed by a massage at 1 Hotel Nashville.

Despite the stress of the bad weather, LeAnn's performance went ahead and she was pictured looking suitably glamorous in a sheer black gown. Features included puff sleeves, a velvet bow that nipped in at her waist and an A-line skirt with sheer panels.

© Instagram The singer revealed she had not slept the night before her performance

Her glowing skin from her pre-show clip remained intact under the hot lights, with radiant blusher swept along her cheekbones and long lashes highlighting her features. She styled her long blonde hair in soft curls that fell past her shoulders.

Speaking about her health and fitness secrets, LeAnn divulged to The Guardian that she relies on early mornings, early bedtimes and exercise that makes her feel good. She admitted she tries "a jump on my trampoline or yoga if I need a boost. In my 20s and early 30s, I worked out for vanity. Now in my 40s, I’m focused on hormones and brain health. I want to feel good, not look it."

© FRCFoto/Shutterstock The Masked Singer winner's health tips include meditation, good sleep and yoga

LeAnn added that her Sunday morning routine begins with a 4am start, adding: "I go downstairs, feed the dog, make a coffee, and take my supplements. As a health nut, I always do something to set the tone for the day – meditation, breath work or gratitude lists."

READ NOW: Anne Hathaway is a goddess in bejewelled strapless crop top with thigh-split skirt