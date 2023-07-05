LeAnn Rimes displays toned physique in cut-out white dress

The 'How Do I Live' singer is living life on the road

It's the road life for LeAnn Rimes at the moment as she tours the nation in support of her latest album, God's Work.

The singer, 40, hit up Baytown, Texas for their Fourth of July celebration, and shared a video of herself fighting off the heat in a cut-out dress, which you can see in the clip below.

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes fights off the Texas heat in a white knit dress

LeAnn wowed attendees in a crochet knit white dress featuring a plunging neckline and cut-outs on the sides, giving the singer enough room to beat the Lone Star state's scorching temperatures.

"Texas… you sweaty but I love y'all! Thanks for celebrating with me," she captioned her clip, receiving tons of compliments from her fans while at it.

"You were AHMAZING!!!! Thank you sooo much for coming to our town. Twas a childhood dream come true to see you perform," one gushed.

© Instagram LeAnn enchanted her Texas audience in a white crochet knit dress

Another said: "Christie Brinkley moment gorgeous," while a third called her hair flip moment "Way better than the little mermaid," and several others simply shared flame emojis.

LeAnn is on her the story…so far tour in support of her latest album, which was released last September; the trek kicked off in New Brunswick, New Jersey on May 20 and will come to a close on November 18 in Stony Brook, New York.

She spoke with Country Living ahead of the album's release about its three-year long journey and the significance of its drop not only close to her 40th birthday last August, but also after the 25th anniversary of her career.

© Getty Images The singer is on tour in support of the album "God's Work"

"They always say, when you turn 40, especially for women that you just don't give a [expletive] anymore, and I'm totally okay with that in the best of ways [especially] about other people's opinions," she said.

Of creating an album as personal as God's Work, she said: "It took me getting to a certain place in life to be able to explore some of these deeper, darker crevices that sometimes we aren't immediately drawn to."

© Getty Images LeAnn hit the big time when her 1996 single 'Blue' became a sleeper hit

LeAnn burst onto the scene at the age of 13 in 1996 with the song 'Blue,' which was a sleeper hit that won her two Grammy Awards, the youngest individual winner to date.

The album of the same name the following year became one of the best selling country albums of the decade, and she's since followed that up with a crossover into pop and contemporary Christian, most notably with 'How Do I Live' in 1997, one of the best charting singles of all time in the United States.

The 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' singer said of her evolving songwriting process: "I write to figure out how I feel about certain things. Not until I write the song do I realize the deeper levels of what I'm feeling about a certain topic.

© Getty Images The country-turned-pop star is still the youngest individual Grammy winner

"As I explored all of these different facets of myself, I got to ask some pretty deep questions about my own upbringing, you know, the way we've been programmed as a society. I think really this album is full of unanswered questions."