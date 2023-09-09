Emily Ratajkowski showcases her toned abs in black lace crop top and mini skirt

In the ever-dynamic city of New York, Emily Ratajkowski made quite the entrance at the party for her podcast, High Low With EmRata, this Friday.

Known for her impeccable style, the 32-year-old model turned heads, elegantly showcasing her chiseled abs in a chic ensemble.

Donning a voluminous black long-sleeved crop top, Emily's choice brilliantly put her toned midriff on display. She perfectly complemented this with a knee-length lace skirt.

The entire attire was artfully paired with black heels that flaunted subtle gold accents. The finishing touch? A sleek mini handbag with a blend of black and gold, reflecting a coordinated aesthetic.

The brunette beauty's hairstyle was equally commendable. Her luscious locks were let down, freely framing her face, while her trendy curtain bangs were neatly parted down the center.

© MEGA Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York

Notably, earlier that day, Emily was spotted in another striking outfit – a see-through dress. Fearlessly fashion-forward, she confidently went braless, revealing her bare chest through the sheer, mint green lace halter-style gown that exhibited a high-low hem.

However, beyond her sartorial choices, Emily's personal life has frequently found its way into the spotlight. Most recently, she has been linked with several notable names including Harry Styles, DJ Orazio, Eric Andre, Pete Davidson, Jack Greer, and even the iconic Brad Pitt.

© MEGA Emily showcases her toned abs

Emily's journey into motherhood has been warmly chronicled by her fans. She shares a son, Sylvester Apollo, with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Sylvester celebrated his second birthday this past March, a joyous occasion undoubtedly.

© Dave Kotinsky/Getty Emily stuns in a mini-skirt

His birth on March 8, 2021, was affectionately announced to the world through Emily's vibrant social media channels.

However, love's journey has its bumps. After four years of what appeared to be a blissful union, Emily filed for divorce in September 2022.

© Dave Kotinsky Emily is a mom-of-one

This decision followed allegations of Sebastian's infidelity, as reported by Page Six. Their relationship commenced with a courthouse wedding in New York City on February 23, 2018.

Sebastian, an actor and producer, had seemingly found his match in Emily until the unfortunate turn of events.

Additionally, as is the case with many celebrities, Emily's appearance often sparks debate. Some fans speculated about her full lips, pondering if they were natural or the result of cosmetic enhancements. One fan queried: "What's going on with your face?"