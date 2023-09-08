Christina Aguilera amazes in curve-hugging dress with the most striking print

The Candyman singer looked so chic in the body print dress

Christina Aguilera never misses a beat when it comes to her flawless outfits, and the star looked better than ever in a figure-hugging abstract print dress on Thursday evening.

Attending a Vogue event to celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week, Christina amazed onlookers in her floor-length fitted dress, which she styled with a pair of metallic gold high-heeled boots.

© Getty Christina teamed the printed dress with a pair of metallic gold boots

Perfectly accessorized as always, the 42-year-old completed the showstopping ensemble with tinted sunglasses and gold drop earrings.

The Genie in a Bottle singer styled her hair in effortless mermaid waves, with the front section tucked behind her ears to show off her flawless makeup – opting for a perfectly contoured base, a pair of fluttering false lashes, and a bold red lip to finish.

© Getty Christina attended the event in New York with her boyfriend Matthew Rutler

Christina's incredible outfit follows another breathtaking look, as the star sent her fans wild last month when she shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself in a figure-skimming mermaid gown in a lime green color.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the outfit, the star posed in the gown with a pair of black sunglasses that featured a matching green trim.

Last month, Christina took to Instagram to celebrate the 24th anniversary of her debut album.

The self-titled album was released on August 24 1999, and the Candyman hitmaker marked the occasion with a video montage of her throwback interviews and clips from her most iconic songs.

The post was captioned: "24 years on the 24th. Grateful for all of the love and support I've received, from the release of my debut album and beyond."

Fans headed straight to the comments to share their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "An iconic album! The new girls aren't doing it like this anymore."

"A special edition for the 25th anniversary next year… dunno… think about it," another wrote.

"Ohhh the memories… I love them all soo much," a third added.