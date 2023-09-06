Emily Ratajkowski turns heads as she showcases toned legs in figure-hugging metallic dress with thigh slit

There's something eternally captivating about Emily Ratajkowski. As the streets of New York embraced the fall breeze, Emily, at 32, turned heads with her impeccable sense of style.

During the week of September 4, the supermodel and actress was seen in the Big Apple, embracing a bold, metallic fashion statement.

Dressed in a golden number with a dramatic slit up her left leg, Emily truly glowed. Oversized sunglasses shielded her eyes, adding a hint of mystery, while she kept her phone at hand, perhaps keeping up with her bustling schedule.

Complementing her dress, Emily sported gold heels and a statement gold necklace. Her brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders, and she accessorized with prominent rings that caught the sunlight. A chic black bag rested on her shoulder, completing her city-ready ensemble.

© MEGA/Getty Emily Ratajkowski is seen in New York

Fashion Week in New York is always a major event. This year, Emily graced a high-profile fashion event at the iconic Cipriani 25 Broadway. This special occasion celebrated the collaboration between the legendary Naomi Campbell and the trendy brand, PrettyLittleThing.

Emily's attendance was notable not just for her stunning attire but also for her return to her natural brunette shade after a brief stint as a redhead.

© Robert Kamau/getty Emily turned heads in figure-hugging dress

At the event, Emily effortlessly posed for photographers, her makeup highlighting her features beautifully. A glossy pink lip paired with heavy eyeliner and a hint of blush perfectly complemented her yellow gown, which featured a deep, plunging neckline. The sheer fabric of the dress, stopping at her mid-thigh, added a touch of playful allure.

Emily's personal life, especially her role as a mother, often intertwines with her public image. In a candid moment, she shared intimate selfies from the comfort of her bed.

© Robert Kamau/getty Emily is a mom-of-one

Wrapped in soft white sheets, Emily's subtle smile was accompanied by a surprise cameo: a tiny foot, undoubtedly belonging to her two-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The toddler, shared with her former partner Sebastian Bear-McClard, often features in Emily's heartwarming shares.

Yet, the online world can be divided. While many fans adore these snippets into Emily's personal life, some voiced concerns.

© Robert Kamau/getty Emily is currently visiting Fashion Week in the Big Apple

Critics argued about the appropriateness of including her child in such images, with one individual commenting: "Using your baby in your photos like this seems a bit off."

Additionally, as is the case with many celebrities, Emily's appearance often sparks debate. Some fans speculated about her full lips, pondering if they were natural or the result of cosmetic enhancements. One fan queried: "What's going on with your face?"