Kate Beckinsale wows with toned legs in tiny mini dress and thigh-high leather boots

Kate Beckinsale loves pushing the boat out with her fashion looks, and her latest was certainly spellbinding as she made an appearance at her local bar's music night, making sure to get on stage.

The post featured many of the ways that Kate is able to keep herself sane, with dancing at her local bar being one of the main ones, and she made sure to choose the best outfit for her time out. She looked absolutely flawless in a pink frilly dress, giving her the ultimate princess fashion, while her choice of footwear couldn't have contrasted more.

Showcasing her bold sense of fashion, Kate had opted to go for a pair of black leather thigh-high boots that cast all the attention on her stunningly toned legs as she boogied the night away.

Other forms of therapy that Kate engaged in included speaking with medical professionals, as she was seen posing in a waiting room with a doctor, a wide range of books, and paying homage to her British heritage, a cup of tea.

"Take your therapies in all the ways you can," she advised fans alongside a double heart emoji.

Her followers resonated with her message, as one said: "This photo is incredible we'll always do the best we can to keep the Monday fast times the best place to visit!" and a second penned: "Thank you Kate for posting the tankard I made you. I am very happy to be a little part of your therapy! Sending love."

A third added: "Make your soul HAPPY any way you can!...ALL DAY, EVERY DAY," while a fourth advised: "Well music is a good therapy encourages the body and spirit Kate," and a fifth wrote: "My therapy is toast and the amount of butter my Nan used to have as lard in her frying pan. It doesn't work but I'm happy to persevere."

Kate has been having a rough time since the passing of her beloved cat, Clive, back in June, but earlier in the month, the Underworld star revealed a special tribute to her former feline companion.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared photos of the inking on her forearm of Clive's face. The delicate sketch was placed within a constellation and after sharing it, she was inundated with kind words from fans. "This really helped. Thank you so much, @_dr_woo_," she wrote as her social media followers flocked to comment.

One wrote: "In time your heart will heal Kate. It's very hard to lose such an enormous presence. The constant companionship and unconditional love can NEVER be replaced. It really is a pain like no other," as a second added: "This is beautiful, what talent and Clive looks amazing. Clever @_dr_woo_," while a third said: "That is a wonderful tribute. They make such an impact in a short time with us."

When Clive died, Kate said that her heart was "absolutely and totally broken". Announcing the news at the time, she wrote: "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry….My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

While the cause of Clive's death was not disclosed, Kate previously mentioned that he had reached an old age, estimated to be around 15 or 16. In a 2019 interview with People, the actress also said that Clive was a cancer survivor.

