Elizabeth Hurley rocks tiny bikini as she soaks up the sunshine in lavish garden

Elizabeth Hurley made the most of the heatwave on Saturday. Stepping out in a tiny bikini as she soaked up the sun, the model showed off her svelte physique as she posed on the balcony of what appeared to be her home, Donnington Hall in Herefordshire.

The property, worth £6 million, has 13 bedrooms and five bathrooms, not to mention 21 acres of woodland and a fishing lake. Based on her previous Instagram posts, it looks as though Elizabeth is posing in front of one of the verdant gardens that often feature on her grid.

A total beach babe in her vibrant swimwear, Elizabeth added a pair of statement square-framed sunglasses and a crystal heart necklace. Wearing her chestnut locks down in effortless waves, she added a hint of high-shine nude lip gloss to complete the look. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "#indiansummer."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to sing Elizabeth's praise. "Gorgeous! Summer is not over till it's over," replied one. "Eternally beautiful," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned, "Absolutely Gorgeous love the bikini."

Elizabeth appears to be back at home in the UK after heading off on a lavish holiday with her close friend, Joan Collins last week. Marking the end of August, the duo jetted off to St. Tropez for some R&R, and they couldn't have looked more glamorous.

Showcasing their fabulous figures and timeless allure, the close friends took to Instagram to share snippets from their sun-drenched escapade. At 58, Elizabeth looked nothing short of sensational in a tan bikini adorned with eye-catching gold chain detailing.

But the glamour didn't end at the beach. Later in the evening, Elizabeth transformed her look with a glimmering gold knitted top, complemented by her hair cascading in beachy waves.

As they posed for a selfie, Joan, 90, dazzled in her own right. Dressed in a flamboyant silk blouse adorned with an array of colours and a fashionable wide-brimmed straw hat, Joan was the epitome of elegance.

Over the years, Elizabeth Hurley has received plenty of questions about her skincare and fitness regime, with fans keen to learn her age-defying tips and tricks.

Back in December, The Royals star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed that she doesn't actually work out. Asked how many days a week she hits the gym, Elizabeth replied: "None. Sorry."

Speaking about her attitude to fitness in a 2017 interview with Red, she explained: "Of course, like everybody, there are times when my jeans are too tight, and I'll think, 'Ok, I'll only have one slice of toast and I won't have that bag of crisps today', and that's normal. But we do have to watch our weight and we do have to keep it down for health. It's not about being skinny, but a healthy weight."

She added: "I have five flights of stairs in my house… That's the sort of exercise that's very good for us - running up the stairs instead of walking, walking an extra stop before you get on the tube; all are good. If you have a dog - get out and walk them. We don't all have time or want to go to the gym - I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active…"