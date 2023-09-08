Catherine Zeta-Jones poses in just her satin bathrobe as she gives glimpse into her home

The Chicago actress looked effortlessly glamorous as she posed with her dog Taylor

Catherine Zeta-Jones caused a stir with fans as she posed for Instagram in just a satin robe, whilst giving a glimpse into her luxurious mansion that she shares with her husband Michael Douglas.

The actress took to Instagram to share a black-and-white video of herself in the slinky robe, looking as glamorous as ever while having her hair styled.

© Instagram

Catherine's dramatic makeup look consisted of a smokey eye and a contoured base, and the 52-year-old can be seen in the video snuggled up with her beloved dog Taylor, who was wearing an adorable cozy sweater.

Fans were quick to have their say on the sweet pet post. One follower wrote: "Puppy love!" While another added: "So cute!"

"Taylor is such a good friend," one Instagram user commented. A four penned: "So adorable.. Oh and the dog is cute too."

The video provided fans with a snippet into Catherine's $4.7m mansion in Westchester County, New York, which she bought with her husband Michael back in 2019.

The Welsh star has previously offered a glimpse of her enviable abode, which features a marble surround bathtub, high ceilings, a fireplace, and a huge arched mirror on the wall.

Keeping in touch with her Welsh roots, the Wednesday actress previously revealed that her tea, coffee, and sugar jars are all labeled in Welsh, whilst showing off her beautiful marble-topped breakfast bar.

© Instagram Catherine visited Capri with her husband Michael

Catherine returned home last month after vacationing in Capri with Michael, 78. Sharing several photos of the couple's dreamy getaway, the photo that particularly caught fans' attention saw the mother-of-two enjoying the sunshine in a blue Aztec print beach cover-up with a thigh-high slit.

Looking totally ageless, Catherine styled the beach dress with a matching headband to keep her hair away from her face, along with a pair of flip-flops, oversized brown sunglasses, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a sparkling statement necklace.

"Me in Capri, with my friend's knee. That's amore [laughing emoji]." she captioned the photo.