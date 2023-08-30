Elizabeth Hurley shows off fabulous physique in stunning beachside video

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her love of the color pink and for her risque beachside videos and she combined the two in a new video on Wednesday as she danced around on the beach.

As you can see in the clip below, the fashion model looked absolutely fabulous as she ran through the sands and shallow waters in an oversized Barbie-pink T-shirt and leopard-print bikini bottoms. She truly channeled her inner beach babe as she flicked her sandy-blonde hair to the side while flashing a gorgeous smile at the camera.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley parties in her underwear on the beach

The video then transitioned to show the 58-year-old in a variety of pink outfits, all of which highlighted her hourglass figure, while some showed off her toned legs as she styled out a series of mini dresses.

In a touching caption, she penned: "I've been wearing Barbie pink for 28 years as Global Ambassador for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign. Thank you to my wonderful friend, and breast cancer survivor, @ann_caruso for finding all the pink dresses and for putting this reel together #timetoendbreastcancer #elcambassador."

© Instagram Elizabeth looked stunning in the waves

Her followers were quick to comment on the outfits, as one enthused: "You could wear a burlap sack and still be the most beautiful woman on the planet," and a second commented: "We never saw a pink dress we didn't love."

A third posted: "That's why you're called the trendsetter, always creating fashion and fun, wherever you go!" while a fourth penned: "Pink is my favorite color. I love my silk pink Harley Davidson shirt with my Harley wings on the pocket. A girl can never go wrong with pink," and a fifth added: "And in my opinion it's the colour makes you always more beautiful and it's just great representation of pink ribbon. Elizabeth Jane, love you, fabulous in pink."

© Getty Images Elizabeth loves a pink outfit

The Bedazzled star has been on holiday recently with legendary actress Joan Collins and she looked nothing short of sensational in a tan bikini adorned with eye-catching gold chain detailing. The star flashed her iconic smile to the camera and she made sure to guard her eyes from the harsh sunlight with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Later in the evening, Elizabeth transformed her look with a glimmering gold knitted top, complemented by her hair cascading in beachy waves. Every bit the style icon, she was the epitome of chic as she stepped out for a sumptuous dinner.

© Instagram The star is on holiday with Joan Collins

Joan, meanwhile, looked absolutely ravishing in a flamboyant silk blouse adorned with an array of colors and a fashionable wide-brimmed straw hat.

SHOP: Elizabeth Hurley's glowing skin is down to using THIS anti-ageing serum twice a day since 1995

RELATED: Joan Collins, 90, and Elizabeth Hurley, 58, dance in fun video taken during glam lunch date