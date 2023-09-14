Lauren Sanchez looks incredible in yellow dress as she showcases $2.5 million engagement ring

Lauren got engaged to the Amazon founder earlier this year

In a glamorous display of style and elegance, Lauren Sánchez showcased her jaw-dropping engagement ring from Jeff Bezos at the Kering Group’s Caring for Women charity event in New York City.

The night was a spectacular blend of fashion, philanthropy, and celebrity power, with Lauren’s diamond ring capturing significant attention.

The 20-carat dazzler, valued at a staggering $2.5 million, according to PageSix, shimmered and shone.

But it wasn't the only showstopper, the former news anchor, was the epitome of grace in a sequined chartreuse Dolce and Gabbana crystal mesh halter dress, a style she's come to favor.

The dress, not only accentuated her toned arms and back but also complemented her sparkling engagement ring.

© James Devaney Lauren Sanchez attends Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner

Enhancing the look, Lauren opted for gold platform sandals and chose Lorraine Schwartz earrings that paired seamlessly with her standout diamond.

On Instagram, the 53-year-old bride-to-be shared glimpses of the memorable evening, captioning her photos as “What an incredible evening."

She gave a special shoutout to Salma Hayek, one of the evening's chairs, and wife to François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the Kering fashion group.

© Getty Lauren's ring is worth in the region of $2.5 million

Lauren added: “You not only give back so much with the @keringfoundation but you are also the life of the party. (The last pic proves that!!)”.

The charity event wasn’t short of star power. Zoë Kravitz, Christy Turlington, Olivia Wilde, and Oprah graced the occasion as co-chairs.

© Gotham Lauren looked incredible in her yellow dress

Celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian, Linda Evangelista, and Nicole Kidman added to the glitz of the evening, and the attendees were treated to a mesmerizing performance by Florence and the Machine.

Lauren’s head-turning presence has been evident in recent days. She and her fiancé Jeff made a grand entrance at New York Fashion Week, arriving by helicopter for the Staud presentation.

The allure continued with a girls’ night out, where she was spotted dining with Kardashian and Nicky Hilton, once again opting for a sultry halter outfit.

© Paul Morigi Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez turned heads at NYC Fashion Week

The romance between Jeff and Lauren took a significant leap in May when Bezos proposed during their luxurious yacht trip to the Cannes Film Festival.

Lauren marked the moment in a bridal-inspired glittering white minidress, which echoed her love for all things sparkly.

Their engagement seemed to be the beginning of a whirlwind of celebrations. The duo embarked on a global tour, hosting an extravagant engagement party.

They mingled with celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and even rocked out at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, accompanied by the Kardashians.