Lauren Sanchez dons glamorous figure-hugging red gown with cut-outs for star-studded birthday celebration

It looks like Lauren Sanchez is still basking in the glow of a big month for birthdays, as the journalist and philanthropist took to social media to share outtakes from a big celebration.

She posted photos of her latest glam look on Instagram, which seemed to be from a star-studded celebration either for herself (Lauren turned 54 on December 19) or her fiancé Jeff Bezos (who turned 60 on January 12).

Based on photos shared by other attendees, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Nicky Hilton, Jewel, Tina Chen Craig, Heidi Klum, even Ivanka Trump, and more, the theme for the night was space age and celestial.

Several of the attendees were seen in photos shared on Instagram dressed in shimmering gowns and carrying celestial-themed purses, including ones with star-signs and shaped like the moon.

Former The View guest host Lauren, however, went for a red-hot fit, opting to dress in a gorgeous gown that hugged her figure and was covered in stones from head to toe.

The outfit featured a deeply plunging neckline and a few cut-outs around it as well, and Lauren styled the fit with matching red heels, and the cutest of purses shaped like a tiny rocket, with a tassel mimicking its flaming path, as a tribute to her work with her fiancé on Blue Origin and space travel.

"Getting ready is sometimes the best part of the night," Lauren captioned her photos. "Thank you @laurabasci for creating this incredible dress for such a special evening."

Heidi commented: "You are the brightest gift to Jeff, Happy Birthday! We had a blast celebrating with you," while Jewel responded: "It was the best time!" and Kathy Hilton also wrote: "You look so gorgeous in that red dress!!! What a fun, beautiful evening."

© Instagram Lauren celebrated her 54th birthday with friends and family back in December

The party comes just days after the former news anchor and licensed pilot attended the 2024 Living Legends of Aviation awards ceremony with her fiancé and other celebrity guests (and famed pilots) like Prince Harry and John Travolta.

Lauren was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the ceremony and presented with the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award, and she reflected on the special occasion on social media.

© Instagram The former news anchor was honored at the Living Legends of Aviation's annual awards ceremony

"Honored to have been in the presence of aviation legends who have shaped the history and future of flight. Thank you @livinglegendsofaviation for this incredible recognition. Grateful to my loving family for their unwavering support," she sweetly penned.

The announcement of the news back in December reads: "From Emmy Award-winning journalist to helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman, Lauren Sanchez's achievements in aviation and unwavering commitment to advancing women in the industry inspire us all. We are truly honored to recognize her with our highest award for vertical flight."

The star reacted with glee, sharing on Instagram: "I just can't believe it!!! What a huge honor it is to be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation. Flying is my passion and this is truly such an honor. (You also have no idea how happy you made my dad, who has been a pilot since I was a little girl)."

