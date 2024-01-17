Lauren Sanchez's 'mob wife' style has fans saying the same thing

Lauren Sanchez, 54, recently turned heads with her bold new fashion choice, fully embracing what many are calling the 'mob wife' aesthetic.

Known for her work as a journalist, Lauren showcased this daring style while accompanying her fiancé, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, as part of the celebration for his 60th birthday.

Lauren's outfit for the occasion was a statement piece - a low-cut, floor-length sheer dress adorned with intricate lace detail.

This risqué ensemble captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and was complemented by a striking black jacket draped over her shoulders.

© Robino Salvatore Lauren Sanchez's style is praised by fans

Her hairstyle, featuring long, flowing hair with choppy bangs, completed the look that many are associating with the popularized 'mob wife' aesthetic.

Content creator Blakely Neiman Thornton commented on her appearance, saying, "It's the most visceral example of the mob wife aesthetic in existence. It's all bold moves…right down to the Dolce and Gabbana logo print."

© Instagram Fans love Lauren's bold 'mob wife' style

Blakely likened her look to iconic characters portrayed by Sharon Stone in Casino, Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas, Edie Falco in The Sopranos and the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Blakely humorously added, "She's a cosmetic surgery advocate, down to commit crimes, serve time or go to a funeral service - all in a blunt bang and a fur coat," jokingly positioning Jeff Bezos as the ultimate 'mob boss.'

© James Devaney Lauren Sanchez style has been likened to Housewives of New Jersey

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to Lauren's daring fashion choice. One fan expressed their admiration, saying, "It's 100% mob wife aesthetic and... I'm kinda living for it… like it." Another playfully suggested, "She's actually the newest housewife of New Jersey."

Others praised her for defying conventional expectations, with one user writing, "I kinda LIVE for the fact that she's the antithesis of what they tell women they need to be to land a billionaire... Werk."

The 'mob wife' aesthetic, currently trending on TikTok with over 54.6 million views, draws inspiration from the flamboyant and flashy styles of iconic characters in mob-related films and TV shows.

Key elements of this look include fur coats, busy prints, black clothing, gold jewelry, sunglasses, dramatic makeup, and bold hairstyles, often featuring a smokey eye look, red lipstick, and brightly colored nails.

Several celebrities have recently embraced this aesthetic, including Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lawrence, each spotted in eye-catching designs and luxurious fur coats.

© Archive Photos Sharon Stone in the movie Casino channels 'mob wife' aesthetic

Dua, 28, was seen in New York sporting a black lace ensemble with a fur coat, while Jennifer Lawrence, 33, embraced her mob wife phase in a showy velour outfit at the Golden Globes afterparty.

Kendall Jenner, 28, also channeled this style during a ski trip in Aspen, looking chic in a floor-length fur coat paired with heeled black leather boots and matching gloves.

