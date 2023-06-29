Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez sizzles in $54 crochet bikini during lavish European vacay

Lauren Sánchez, 53, currently vacationing across Europe with fiancé Jeff Bezos, has proven that looking fabulous doesn’t require a lavish budget.

Lauren recently paused her travels to share a mirror selfie, featuring her latest swimwear choice, a charming seashell-trimmed bikini.

Despite being engaged to one of the world's richest men, Sánchez demonstrated her frugal side; her Tezenis Seashell Crochet Triangle Bikini Top and matching String Brazilian Bikini Bottoms, priced at $27 each, amount to a wallet-friendly total of $54.

The Italy-based brand Tezenis, known for its chic styles, the journalist has previously been showcased by Paris Hilton during a Tezenis fashion show.

© Instagram Lauren sizzles in $54 crochet bikini

Lauren accessorized her crochet bikini with aviator sunglasses and shared the photo with the caption, “Unfiltered summer,” accompanied by two sun emojis.

This was not her only recent selfie spree. Last week, the news anchor was seen taking photos in a black bikini while on Jeff’s' luxurious $500 million superyacht.

RELATED: See Jeff Bezos' incredible body transformation in photos

DISCOVER: Jeff Bezos' fiancée: What is Lauren Sanchez's net worth?

© FRAT Jeff Bezos chills out in the Monaco sunshine with his partner, Lauren Sanchez who stunned with her orange dress

Page Six reported in May that the Amazon founder proposed to Lauren after five years together. Their journey of love has been unfolding aboard the extravagant yacht, with Lauren transforming the voyage into a parade of fashion.

From an enticing orange sundress to a striking butterfly-printed dress from Mirae Paris, Lauren's wardrobe choices have been as varied as they are stylish. Each outfit is perfectly accessorized with her colossal engagement ring, reportedly valued at a staggering $2.5 million and approximately 20 carats.

DISCOVER: Jeff Bezos prepares jaw-dropping prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune

She has also been spotted in more affordable attire from Alo Yoga, sporting the Airlift Suit Up Bra ($74) and Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Leggings ($138) during a hike with Bezos. The engaged couple has been maximizing their stay in Portofino, making an extravagant entrance earlier this month via helicopter on the Koru's remarkable $75 million support vessel.

© SplashNews.com The pair got engaged last month

Lauren stunned in a tight black racerback dress with thigh-high slits on each side, paired with black platform wedge sandals and what seemed to be a red Hermès Kelly bag.

The casually attired Jeff joined Lauren on a speedboat ride to the luxurious yacht, where they shared affectionate moments before enjoying a family lunch on the deck. An impromptu photoshoot on the yacht's deck, featuring Lauren in a scanty black thong bikini, followed the meal.

© MEGA Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen on Jeff Bezos' yacht in Portofino, Italy

The outing included Lauren's three children: her 22-year-old son, Nikko Gonzales, from her previous marriage to former NFL star Tony Gonzales, and her younger children, Evan Whitesell, 17, and Eleanor Whitesell, 15, from her former marriage to Patrick Whitesell, Endeavor’s executive chairman.

The couple’s relationship came to light via the National Enquirer in January 2019, which led to Jeff's divorce from Mackenzie, his wife of over 25 years. Mackenzie subsequently became one of the world's wealthiest women, owing to her significant stake in Amazon.

Interestingly, Lauren's introduction to Jeff was facilitated by her then-husband Patrick. The couple officially debuted their relationship to the public in May 2019, and their love story has continued to evolve ever since.