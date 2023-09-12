Lauren Sanchez turns heads in black mini dress as she and fiancé Jeff Bezos arrive by helicopter for New York Fashion Week

The founder of Amazon was previously married to MacKenzie Scott

Amidst the flurry of excitement and luxury of New York Fashion Week, one entrance stood out from the rest. Lauren Sanchez and her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, made a memorable appearance, touching down via helicopter alongside friends Lydia Kives and Elsa Collins.

Lauren, a 53-year-old mother of two, radiated confidence and elegance in a thigh-high split mini dress. Accentuated with a sparkling astrology-inspired pattern, the dress hinted at a modern and whimsical flair.

Complementing her attire, she donned silver platform heels, adding an extra touch of glamour. Despite the commotion, Lauren, a former face of Good Day LA, remained poised and effortlessly chic, shielding her eyes with sunglasses.

On her arm, a stone-colored Hermès Birkin 25 bag dazzled with gold hardware – a model fetching between $25,000 and $35,000 on resale platforms.

© Paul Morigi Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez turned heads at NYC Fashion Week

Standing beside her, Jeff, 59, the visionary behind Amazon, embraced simplicity. Dressed in an all-black ensemble comprising a T-shirt, jeans, and vest, he personified classic style.

A gentlemanly figure, he reached out, offering his hand to assist each woman as they alighted from the helicopter.

© Paul Morigi Veronica Grazer, Elsa Marie Collins, Lauren Sanchez and Lydia Kives attend the Staud fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Once they set foot on the venue, the couple posed for photographs, amplifying the buzz at the Staud ready-to-wear runway show.

Capturing the essence of the day, Lauren later shared a snapshot on Instagram alongside Kives, Collins, and Veronica Grazer. With heartfelt enthusiasm, she captioned it: 'When you show up to support the most talented woman! @staud we love you. Congrats.”

But the glamour of New York wasn't their only recent rendezvous. Just a week prior, they had mingled with the Kardashians at Beyoncé's star-studded Los Angeles concert.

© Kevin Mazur Jeff and Lauren hang out with the Kardashians

The occasion was vibrant, with Jeff and Lauren, Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble, and the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe, immersing in the euphoria of the Cuff It singer's performance.

As the notes of Drunk in Love permeated the air, Lauren, ever the vivacious spirit, shared glimpses of their high-energy evening, which included selfies with the reality-TV royals like Kim and her daughter, North, and the iconic Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

As the couple gears up for marital bliss, they took a moment to revel in their engagement aboard Jeff's opulent $500 million mega-yacht.

© Stefanie Keenan Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree

Charting Italy's mesmerizing Amalfi Coast, the yacht became a hotspot for celebrities and influential personalities. Names like Bill Gates, Wendi Murdoch, and Leonardo DiCaprio graced the guest list, adding to the yacht's allure.

In a heartfelt moment, Jeff didn't hesitate to vocalize his admiration for Lauren in a chat with CNN. Describing her as the 'most generous, most big-hearted person', he lauded her innate kindness. "She never misses a birthday. The network of people she gives birthday presents to is gigantic," he added, emphasizing her loving nature.

Lauren reciprocated the sentiment, shedding light on their bond. Describing them as 'great teammates', she emphasized the depth of their connection, stating: "We have a lot of fun together. And we love each other."