Holly Willoughby's legs go on forever in tiny shorts as she reveals unexpected hobby

The This Morning star is enjoying the last of the warm evenings in style

Holly Willoughby looked an absolute vision as she posed in a pair of high-waisted shorts with the prettiest detailing on Friday.

In a video shared on the Wylde Moon Instagram, the This Morning star appeared to be enjoying the last of the summer evenings wearing the colourful embroidered shorts, teamed with a tucked-in black strappy bodysuit.

Holly looked effortless with her hair in a messy ponytail and with minimal makeup, revealing her unexpected hobby as she was seen stargazing in the video.

The post was captioned: "The night sky is always magical, but never more so than when stargazing through a telescope, as Holly so often enjoys. Anyone else dabbling in some astronomy this weekend? "

Fans were quick to comment on the post, and one Instagram user wrote: "Okay I really want to stargaze with Holly."

"Looks amazing Holly and you look beautiful," another added.

Holly has been embracing the last of the sunny weather this week, opting for some of her prettiest summer dresses before the new season.

The 42-year-old looked gorgeous in florals on Monday's episode of This Morning in a red printed ASOS dress, which featured romantic flutter sleeves and a side slit, before channeling a transitional style with her brown Rixo midi dress on Tuesday.

© Instagram Holly teamed the Rixo dress with a pair of matching brown heels

The figure-skimming dress featured a sweetheart neckline, puffed sleeves, and a polka dot print, styled with a pair of brown heels to match.

Holly isn't shying away from the incoming autumn fashion though, as the mother-of-three showed off some of her favourite new season Marks & Spencer pieces earlier this month.

© Instagram Holly teamed the skirt with an oversized tweed blazer

Looking as stylish as ever, Holly took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a fitted leather mini skirt, styled with a chunky roll-neck jumper and an oversized checked blazer to complete the look.

The M&S ambassador wrote: "The sun might be out, but waking up early this morning I noticed it was definitely darker outside! The season is changing and that means it's nearly roll-neck season. Keep an eye out for my top autumn picks this year."