Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous as she models daring bikini in latest snap

Holly Willoughby has been making the most of her summer holidays, and the This Morning presenter made sure to capture all attention on Friday as she posed in a blue bikini.

In a video shared by her wellness brand, Wylde Moon, Holly looked absolutely sensational in the garment, that she wore underneath a see-through shawl that she tied around her shoulders, as she guided her followers into how to make a frozen Tommy's margarita, saying that her version was a "party" cocktail. The outfit looked splendid on Holly, highlighting her stunning physique as she prepared the cocktail.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby is absolutely magical in new home video

She wore her blonde hair loose in its signature style, having swept most of her locks to her left side as she began sqeezing the limes in the first part of the video.

Holly powered through the video, even giggling as her sister, Kelly, ended up making a clatter around her while the presenter kept creating her cocktails.

© Instagram What an outstanding dress!

"Whether you're off to the sun or just want to pretend it's tropical at home, @hollywiloughby is here with the perfect cocktail recipe yet again," the caption. "This one's for seven people, mind, not just a particularly thirsty afternoon... Have you tried this one before?"

Fans loved the insight into Holly's life as one commented: "Not a margarita girl but sounds good nonetheless! Gorgeous Holly," while a second posted: "I need this lime squeezer!! I spend hours squeezing by hand," and a third said: "Just gotta love her, so natural and beautiful."

© Instagram Holly's cocktail looked delicious

Meanwhile, a fourth joked: "Just realised we've been putting our limes in the squeezer upside down," while a fifth wrote: "So going to try this, thanks Holly."

Earlier in the month, the mum-of-three looked absolutely magical in her radiant look that consisted of the most breathtaking dress.

© Wylde Moon Holly has been enjoying a Portuguese break

The bold frock featured an intricate floral design with strong shades of yellow and green. She added a pair of sunglasses to her outfit, alongside a tweed clutch bag, while wearing her stunning blonde locks in her signature style.

Holly was enjoying a peaceful train ride in her photo, which was shared by the Instagram page for her wellness brand, Wylde Moon, and she was seen getting invested in her summer read, None Of This Is True.

© Shutterstock Holly has the neatest sense of fashion

In a caption, the brand shared: "What have you been reading this summer? Holly and the avid readers among you have been updating our WYLDE Library with all their favourite books, so look no further to find the next tome to keep you up all night. Tap the link in bio to see the list."

MORE: Holly Willoughby sparks reaction as she confirms This Morning return following extended break

LOOK: Holly Willoughby shares beautiful garden photo amid This Morning time off

While many fans shared details about the books that they were enjoying, others made sure to compliment the presenter, as one called her "stunning" and many more shared heart emojis in the comments.