Bronzed Holly Willoughby re-emerges in feminine dress for new appearance

Holly Willoughby was back on our screens this Friday, fresh from her summer break and ready to tackle another year at ITV despite her co-host Phillip Schofield's shock departure from This Morning.

Sporting a sun-kissed glow following her family holiday in Portugal, Holly appeared in a special Midsomer Murders segment ahead of her official return to This Morning next week. We are obsessed with the 42-year-old presenter's stunning dress – a pretty pink floral number with 80s-style puff sleeves and a Peter Pan collar, which you can see in all its glory in the video below.

Holly looked beautiful as she went behind the scenes for a fun piece involving the long-running ITV crime show.

The Dancing on Ice host's super flattering frock was cut to mid-calf and nipped in at the waist, creating an elegant silhouette. A pair of pale pink heels pulled the look together.

Holly's appearance in the special Midsomer Murders segment got fans talking

Her shoulder-length, icy blonde bob was styled in perfectly tousled waves and a slick of berry gloss added some glamour to her look.

Teasing her Midsomer Murders stint on Instagram, Holly wrote: "This truly was a dream come true… Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me… I loved every second. Tomorrow there is a behind-the-scenes look at what we got up to on @thismorning and then Sunday 8pm the episode, The Witches of Angels Rise broadcasts on

The This Morning presenter looked so chic as she spent time on the ITV crime drama's set

"Each year, the Midsomer village of Angel’s Rise hosts an annual Psychic Fayre in the vast and gothic Eddon Hall. Founded by the Saint-Stephens family in memory of their late daughter, the event attracts all manner of mediums, psychics and followers of the occult. When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of the gathering, Barnaby must step into a world of self-proclaimed witches to find the killer. Crime drama, starring Neil Dudgeon, with Tracy-Ann Oberman and Colin Salmon."

Proving she can't get enough of a midi dress, another gorgeous look from the video sees Holly rocking a baby blue dress with a pie-crust collar.

The blonde beauty typically favours an ultra-feminine design. From ditsy florals and sweetheart necklines to soft ruffles, dresses are Holly's go-to look for her television appearances.

Holly's episode of Midsomer Murders will air on ITV on Sunday at 8pm

Despite her glossy exterior and poised on-camera persona, Holly says the most important thing about personal style is discovering your inner confidence.

"Styling and clothing only take you so far," she previously told Glamour magazine. "It's the smoke and mirrors. Everything needs to be in place beneath that. You've got to have good people around you, you've got to feel good about yourself."

Meanwhile, Holly is back on UK soil alongside her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children, Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.

Holly loves a pink midi dress - flirty, floral and fabulous, the style always features in her wardrobe!

"It really has been a case of blink and you'll miss it this summer – in every sense! I can feel myself clinging on with every fibre of my being as conversations about school start to drip feed back into our life," she wrote in her Wylde Moon newsletter.

"I even popped the obligatory September kit list on the fridge this morning having got the kids to try everything on to see what we need. I swear I only bought new football boots last term…their feet never stop growing!!"